Christen Goff, Lauren Chan and More SI Swimsuit Models Bring the Luck in Green Swimwear
While we’re always partial to bright and vibrant beachwear here at SI Swimsuit, today seems particularly primed for a look back at some of our favorite green looks in recent years. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going through the recent archives to showcase just how versatile the hue can be when it comes to swimsuits.
Whether you typically gravitate toward a vibrant emerald string bikini, prefer something with a bit of a trendy pattern (hello, animal print!) or love a classic one-piece, there’s an option suited for you below.
Christen Goff
When Goff traveled to Jamaica for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, she was photographed by Yu Tsai in this gorgeous green-and-white striped SAME one-piece. The model, who was 18 weeks pregnant with her daughter at the time, went on to land the digital cover of our February 2026 issue.
Lauren Chan
This lime-green two-piece by ViX Paula Hermanny is one of our favorite bikinis from Chan’s 2024 photo shoot in Mexico. The year before she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, the former editor and entrepreneur modeled several bright suits paired with over-the-top jewelry in front of Yu Tsai’s lens.
Eileen Gu
Gu, the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, was photographed for last year’s magazine at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., and her winning swimwear wardrobe included this bright green Montce two-piece. Shop the look here.
Nicole Williams English
Monokinis are never boring, as Williams English proved with her 2025 feature in Jamaica. This strappy emerald cut-out suit by netta is incredibly bold and matched the model’s fierce energy while on set in the Caribbean country.
Achieng Agutu
Bermuda served as the backdrop for Agutu’s second consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, where the model brought forth some striking poses in this green animal print Camila Coelho two-piece. With streaks of yellow in the pattern, this trendy suit is extra eye-catching.
Ronika Love
Photographed for the cover of the February 2026 digital issue in the Sunshine State, Love showcased husband Jordan Love’s Green Bay Packers colors in the sand. Her Vix Paula Hermanny two-piece put Love’s growing baby bump on display. (The pair are expecting their first child this spring).
Toni Breidinger
The professional motorsports driver traded her racing suit for a string bikini on the SI Swimsuit set for last year’s issue. While in Florida, Breidinger posed in this PALMIZA green two-piece with a daring cut-out on the bottoms.
Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.