Christen Goff, Lauren Chan and More SI Swimsuit Models Bring the Luck in Green Swimwear

While we’re always partial to bright and vibrant beachwear here at SI Swimsuit, today seems particularly primed for a look back at some of our favorite green looks in recent years. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, we’re going through the recent archives to showcase just how versatile the hue can be when it comes to swimsuits.

Whether you typically gravitate toward a vibrant emerald string bikini, prefer something with a bit of a trendy pattern (hello, animal print!) or love a classic one-piece, there’s an option suited for you below.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by SAME. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

When Goff traveled to Jamaica for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, she was photographed by Yu Tsai in this gorgeous green-and-white striped SAME one-piece. The model, who was 18 weeks pregnant with her daughter at the time, went on to land the digital cover of our February 2026 issue.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by ViX Paula Hermanny. | Yu Tsai /Sports Illustrated

This lime-green two-piece by ViX Paula Hermanny is one of our favorite bikinis from Chan’s 2024 photo shoot in Mexico. The year before she landed the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue, the former editor and entrepreneur modeled several bright suits paired with over-the-top jewelry in front of Yu Tsai’s lens.

Eileen Gu

Eileen Gu was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Montce. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Gu, the most decorated freeskier in Olympic history, was photographed for last year’s magazine at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., and her winning swimwear wardrobe included this bright green Montce two-piece. Shop the look here.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by netta. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Monokinis are never boring, as Williams English proved with her 2025 feature in Jamaica. This strappy emerald cut-out suit by netta is incredibly bold and matched the model’s fierce energy while on set in the Caribbean country.

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Camila Coelho. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Bermuda served as the backdrop for Agutu’s second consecutive SI Swimsuit photo shoot, where the model brought forth some striking poses in this green animal print Camila Coelho two-piece. With streaks of yellow in the pattern, this trendy suit is extra eye-catching.

Ronika Love

Ronika Love was photographed by Katherine Goguen on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Vix Paula Hermanny. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Photographed for the cover of the February 2026 digital issue in the Sunshine State, Love showcased husband Jordan Love’s Green Bay Packers colors in the sand. Her Vix Paula Hermanny two-piece put Love’s growing baby bump on display. (The pair are expecting their first child this spring).

Toni Breidinger

Toni Breidinger was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by PALMIZA. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

The professional motorsports driver traded her racing suit for a string bikini on the SI Swimsuit set for last year’s issue. While in Florida, Breidinger posed in this PALMIZA green two-piece with a daring cut-out on the bottoms.