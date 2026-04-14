These SI Swimsuit Models Are Spilling Their Full-Body Sculpt Workout Secrets

Have you ever wondered exactly how your favorite SI Swimsuit models stay in top shape? Ponder no more, as six-time brand model and certified fitness instructor Katie Austin is leading an in-person workout class in Fort Worth, Texas, tonight for all fitness levels.

The 45-minute full-body sculpt workout, which incorporates both bodyweight and bands, is an effective burn that will have you feeling energized and strong in under an hour. Hosted alongside February 2026 digital cover model Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, the sold-out event at Fort Worth’s Cullen Yards is a great way to kickstart your fitness routine, or just change up your typical workout.

“We’re so excited to host this class in Fort Worth with Katie,” Haley and Hanna tell SI Swimsuit ahead of the April 14 class, which start at 6 p.m. ET. “We met her when we walked in the SI Swimsuit runway show [during Swim Week in 2025] and instantly connected. She inspires us so much and is such a strong, driven woman, so we’re really excited to be hosting this alongside her. We can’t wait to see everyone at the event and hope it’s an experience where people have fun, feel confident and leave feeling empowered!”

How to work out with Austin

While tonight’s in-person class is sold out, Austin’s app, KA Daily, offers plenty of on-demand full-body sculpt workouts that you can do from the comfort of your own home. The 32-year-old health coach’s programs, including a 6-Minute Arm Sculpt Routine and 21-Minute Full-Body Strength and Sculpt, are ideal for squeezing a quick workout into a busy schedule.

Austin, who rebranded her app last fall, is known for meeting women where they are and providing her community with workouts that allow them to maximize their time with efficient and effective workouts.

“ The goal overall is for others to thrive and for others to feel good,” she told us last September. “I’m creating these workouts because I want other people to realize that they can do it and it is accessible. You can feel good in just 20 minutes and that’s so important. You can feel better if you’re eating healthy at home. If you don’t know how to cook and you don’t know where to start with working out at home, I want to be that guide for you.”

Sign up for KA Daily and get a 7-day free trial here.

Get fit with the Cavinder twins

Haley and Hanna are the co-creators of their own health and wellness app, TWOgether, where they share workout programs, nutrition guidance and more. The former Division I basketball players also offer a custom macro guide for subscribers complete with their personal meal plans and high-protein recipe ideas.

Subscriptions are available on a monthly or annual basis, both with a 7-day free trial, here.

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