Katie Austin Launches KA Daily, Workout and Lifestyle Platform for Women
SI Swimsuit model and certified fitness trainer Katie Austin embraces a new chapter today with the launch of KA Daily, her reimagined wellness platform that supports a holistically healthy lifestyle, from workouts and nutrition to meditation and self-care tools.
Austin, a five-time SI Swimsuit star, first launched her fitness platform, then known as The Katie Austin App, in 2018. Over the last seven years, the 31-year-old has grown her business from a solely fitness-focused platform to one that also includes recipes in order to help her community members achieve a healthy lifestyle. Now, Austin is taking things a step further. In addition to the name change, the new and improved KA Daily app will help users achieve the best version of themselves through fitness content, recipes, meditation and more, all backed by experts.
“As the Katie Austin App has evolved, for first five years, it was solely a workout-focused app where people would go and find their daily workouts, but I feel like I’ve also evolved to be more in the food space and nutrition space,” Austin tells SI Swimsuit. “ In my twenties, I feel like I could eat whatever I wanted and still feel O.K. Now it affects my gut, my skin, my energy levels, my brain fog, and I realized how many more people really need to feel good with food. Food is just as important as working out—if not more important—because you can’t out-train a bad diet.”
KA Daily is built for real life routines that fuel movement
KA Daily is all about helping users create routine and build healthy habits that last. Austin’s new and improved platform helps subscribers do just that with a number of tools that can be used to personalize their wellness journey. In addition to new workout programs, KA Daily includes several brand-new features, such as:
- A habit tracker checklist
- Meditations
- Grocery lists
- A weekly recipe menu
- The ability to favorite recipes
- Expert-backd nutrition guides
- And more!
Austin collaborated with holistic nutritionist Elissa Goodman to create nutrition programs, including a 10-day reset and an anti-inflammatory guide, that are exclusive to KA Daily subscribers.
“ I’m really excited to pair [fitness and nutrition] together because I think the power of movement and nutrition can be so valuable and so powerful,” Austin shares. “It’s not just about moving your body, it’s about what you put in your body as well. The goal is to give my audience the structure when they need it, and then the flexibility also when they’re too busy or life feels messy.”
It’s all about community
Austin is known for her strength and low-impact cardio workouts that allow busy women to maximize their time by squeezing in a quick sweat sesh on a lunch break or before school pick-up. And anyone who has ever done an Austin-led workout knows that she starts all of her videos out by stating “Welcome to your daily workout.” By rebranding from The Katie Austin App to KA Daily, this era of Austin’s app is less centered around her personal brand and more about fostering community among her subscribers,.
“ I want everyone in the community to be each other’s support system, so making sure it’s an app that feels like it’s less about me [was important],” Austin says. “I am kind of like this bestie you can phone in and get the recipe and workout from, but at the same time, it is about you. You still have to do these habits daily. You still have to show up for yourself ... It’s about you doing these habits and doing this routine daily and finding what works for you daily.”
As she launches this next chapter of her career, Austin hopes to grow her audience while continuing to foster a sense of community among women who are looking for the tools to feel their absolute best selves, both inside and out.
“ The goal overall is for others to thrive and for others to feel good,” she says. “I’m creating these workouts because I want other people to realize that they can do it and it is accessible. You can feel good in just 20 minutes and that’s so important. You can feel better if you’re eating healthy at home. If you don’t know how to cook and you don’t know where to start with working out at home, I want to be that guide for you.”
How to subscribe to KA Daily
KA Daily is available on iOs and Android, and subscribers can also access the platform from Apple TV, Roku and Fire Stick TV. Memberships are available for $99.99 annually, $39.99 quarterly or $14.99 monthly. All KA Daily memberships include a seven-day free trial.