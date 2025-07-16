Model Jilly Anais Reveals Her Workout Routine for Sculpted Abs
Model, content creator and cookbook author Jilly Anais strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week this year, marking her second time doing so on behalf of the brand. And not only did the newlywed showcase some of the best cowboycore swimwear on the catwalk in May, she also flaunted her enviable abs.
Anais, who considers herself a Pilates and Peloton guru, has been putting work into her body for years and says that showing off her physique while strutting the Swim Week runway felt like a major accomplishment. The model and entrepreneur is a “die-hard Pilates girl,” and has been doing the core-focused workout four times a week for the past six months in order to help chisel her abs.
“Taking care of my body is the biggest thing for me,” Anais tells SI Swimsuit of her mentality when it comes to exercise. “Not only does it help my physical strength and my physique, but it really helps my mental [health] and my well-being. I think it's the [best form of] therapy, just working your body, and it works your mind. It works those mental aspects that you can’t physically work.”
In addition to her love of physical fitness, Anais is big on nutrition. The self-proclaimed at-home chef loves juicing and cooks healthy meals for herself and her husband, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. The two stay on track with their diets by eating at home, and Anais enjoys preparing nutritious recipes from her cookbooks like her Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad.
“It makes me so happy. It makes me so peaceful,” Anais adds of the time she regularly dedicates prioritizing her physical and emotional wellness. “That hour that I get to step away from the world, I’m not on my phone, I’m just really working on Jilly, working on me. I think that’s a really, really big part of why I’m so happy, why things are falling into place, because I work on me, I work on my body, I work on my mental [health], I work on my well-being. And I think the more I work on that, the better it rolls out and the better it shows.”