Jilly Anais 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Jilly Anais walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Anais is a recording artist, actress and entrepreneur with over 5 million followers across her digital platforms. The 29-year-old has been featured on TV shows including Wild ‘N Out, Real Husbands of Hollywood and Rosewood. She released her single “I Must Really Love You” back in September 2023, has launched her own fragrance line and authored two cookbooks, This Boss Babe Can Cookbook and She Cooks Too!
Swim Week took place at the W South Beach in Miami, Fla., from May 30 to May 31. The Saturday night runway show featured 16 SI Swimsuit models, five fresh faces and six Swim Search finalists. In addition to the runway show, attendees also had access to a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone and a VIP dinner on Friday, followed by an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party on Saturday.