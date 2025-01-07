Gold Medalist Gabby Thomas Partners With CAVA to Promote Wellness in the New Year
Olympic athlete Gabby Thomas is starting off 2025 with health and wellness at the forefront of her mind—no surprise there. The 28-year-old sprinter, who will be featured in this year’s SI Swimsuit Issue as an athlete, has partnered with fast casual restaurant chain CAVA to promote the brand’s new bowls and pita sandwich while encouraging the public to fuel themselves with flavorful, healthy Mediterranean meals in the New Year.
“I’ve been a CAVA fan for years—it’s my go-to for delicious meals that keep me going no matter how busy my schedule or how intense my training gets,” Thomas stated of CAVA in a press release. “Partnering at the start of a busy 2025 feels like a great fit, and I hope I can inspire people to eat well and take on the New Year with more intention and energy, so they can do more of what makes them feel good.”
The restaurant’s new menu items are as follows:
- The Spicy Lamb + Avocado Bowl, packed with lamb meatballs and avocado on a bed of SuperGreens with cucumber, pickled onions and more, drizzled in tahini dressing.
- The Falafel Crunch Bowl, a vegetarian option that consists of roasted veggies, rice, lentils, hummus and more with a spicy skhug dressing.
- The Garlic Chicken + Veggie Pita, filled with grilled chicken and roasted veggies, tzatziki, feta, garlic dressing and more.
CAVA is currently located in 26 states throughout the U.S., and the trio of new menu items are available now. Thomas and the restaurant announced the partnership in a joint Instagram post earlier this afternoon.
“A collab you never saw coming ✨🥙🏅,” the caption reads. “The secret to more medals — more Mediterranean with @CAVA I’m excited to team up to fuel my lifestyle on and off the track with CAVA’s two new bowls and new pita on the menu!I bring the gold medals 🤝 they bring the golden pita chips#CAVAPartner.”
In the photos, Thomas was captured leaning out the window of a car with a yellow CAVA bag in hand, taking a bite out of a pita medal, enjoying a bowl from the chain on a bench and walking with her dog, Rico, with a pita sandwich in one hand.
“Me 🤝 having more in common with gold medalists than I thought,” one of Thomas’s 1.1 million followers quipped in the comments section.
“Elite partnership 🤌🏻,” someone else added.
“this is what i needed in 2025,” another fan stated.