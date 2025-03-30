Swimsuit

10 Bikinis That Will Make You Feel Confident, According to SI Swimsuit’s Staff

There’s nothing like a great-fitting, flattering two-piece to give you some much-deserved pep in your step.

Natalie Zamora, Ananya Panchal, Ananya Panchal, Diana Nosa, Diana Nosa

Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

At SI Swimsuit, we’ve done it all—covered the biggest pop culture moments, championed women’s health and empowerment and highlighted both rising stars and industry legends alike. But, if there‘s one thing we know inside and out after more than 60 years of publication, it’s swimsuits. From iconic photo shoot fittings in the world’s most stunning tropical destinations to personally testing out the latest trends ourselves, you could easily call us experts in the bikini department.

We know that the right suit can instantly boost your mood and confidence, which is why we’ll never gatekeep our favorites. These 10 picks are fun, flirty, flattering and made to make you feel as good as you look.

Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.

Colorblock Underwire Bikini Top & V-Waist Bottoms Set, $34.99

JoJo Fletcher poses in a black and white high-waisted bikini for her collaboration with Cupshe.
Colorblock Underwire Bikini Top & V-Waist Bottoms Set / Cupshe x JoJo Fletcher

This super flattering set from the Cupshe x JoJo collection is equal parts comfort and sexy. With the sweetheart neckline top with adjustable cups to the high-waisted bottoms with a V-shaped waist, this is the perfect choice for those wanting a bit more coverage than a typical bikini—but without sacrificing style.

Palma Top, $84 and Palma Bottom, $80

A model poses in a seafoam green crinkle fabric bikini from Monday Swimwear.
Palma Top and Palma Bottom / Monday Swimwear

Though if you are looking to flaunt some skin, we’ve got just the item for you. This string two-piece from Monday Swimwear in the color pond crinkle is bound to turn some heads. The fun crinkle fabric adds a layer of complexity to the piece, which is “designed to flatter all shapes and sizes,” according to the website. That means automatic confidence wherever you’re headed.

Ribbed High Waisted Bikini Set, $32.98

A white ribbed strapless and high-waisted bikini
Ribbed High Waisted Bikini Set / Pink Queen, Amazon

Ultra high-waisted bikinis are never a bad idea if you’re looking to accentuate your hourglass figure. This writer owns this white ribbed two-piece from Pink Queen and can vouch that it’s super flattering. I bought it for my upcoming bachelorette trip and feel so relieved to know I’ll be as confident as ever while poolside in this full-coverage look.

Skipper Bikini, $69

Brooks Nader poses in a cheetah print micro bikini in Mexico for her 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.
Brooks Nader was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Sometimes, the most confidence comes from feeling undeniably sexy. If ab-flaunting, limited coverage, and is the vibe you’re after, look no further than this micro two-piece from Andi Bagus. SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader rocked it in Mexico for the 2024 issue in the pattern Africa Cam—but this bikini comes in a whopping 26 colors and patterns if you prefer another look.

Zoe Sport Top, $142 and Full Coverage High Rise Bikini Bottom, $98

Montce
Montce

Gingham bikinis are the ultimate feminine, cottagecore take on summer swimwear and this super cute set from Montce features a secure sporty top with super sculpting high-rise bottoms.

Surf Poppy Underwire Bralette Bikini Top, $16.36 and Surf Poppy Swim Shorts, $29.95

PacSun
PacSun

This fun, colorful set from PacSun screams summer girls trip. It’s also the ultimate suit for any water sports or adventures and so family friendly for anyone who wants a little extra coverage.

Aimi glitter triangle bikini top, $34 and Aimi glitter tie side bikini bottoms, $28

Princess Polly
Princess Polly

There’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a red hot string bikini, and this affordable option from Princess Polly has the cutest, most chic silver hardware details to offer some additional glistening under the sun.

Springtime Bikini Top, $125 and Tia Bikini Bottom, $85

Frankies Bikinis Bella Hadid Tia Skimpy Bikini
Frankies Bikinis Bella Hadid Tia Skimpy Bikini / Frankies Bikinis

Bella Hadid’s recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis is one of our favs, especially this red plaid look. Highlighting the endless creativity that exists within the swimwear world, the halter-neck, bandana-like top is great for anyone looking to flaunt less skin around the midriff area. Paired with super cheeky string bottoms, this bikini offers the best of both worlds when it comes to coverage.

Petisa Bikini Top, $188 and Amaze Swimwear Bottom, $123

Antoninias Amaze Swimwear Bottom + Top
Antoninias Amaze Swimwear Bottom + Top / Antoninias

Leave it to Antoninias to deliver a bikini perfect for a high-class White Lotus character. This brand knows a thing or two about how to bring luxury to the beach—case in point, this elegant white two-piece. The plunging halter-neck top is super flattering, including a flashy belt of gold buckles. The bottoms bring more simplicity to the look with a more subtle golden buckle across the waist, providing more coverage.

No matter who wears this swimsuit, they’re bound to cause some “ooh”s and “ahh”s. And what could bring more confidence than that?

Anya Bandeau Top, $128 and Gemstone Basic Bottom, $86

VIX Paula Hermanny Anya Bikini
VIX Paula Hermanny Anya Bikini / VIX Paula Hermanny

A pop of color is not a want but a need for this summer! What better way to do that than by checking out this purple-hued bikini from ViX Paula Hermanny?

At first glance, what stands out about this swimsuit is that unbelievably inviting pattern. But what really sells this piece is the fact that this bikini top is convertible. Whether in the form of a halter-neck, a strapless top or a style completely unique, it’s multi-dimensional—meaning you can add or subtract coverage depending on your mood.

Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has served as a trusted source for fashion—particularly swimwear—with a team of experienced editors, writers and industry insiders. Keep up with our fashion and shop pages for more recommendations and style guides as we inch closer to summer.

Published
Natalie Zamora
NATALIE ZAMORA

Natalie Zamora is a leader in the digital media space who specializes in entertainment and lifestyle topics. After graduating from Rutgers University where she majored in English and minored in Cinema Studies, she currently works as the VP of Entertainment Content, FanSided/SI Swimsuit at Minute Media. In addition to SI Swimsuit, her work can also be found on sites such as Winter is Coming, Mental Floss, and more. With a deep passion for pop culture, Natalie has her finger on the pulse of trending topics and loves to keep up with her favorite celebrities.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Ananya Panchal
ANANYA PANCHAL

Ananya Panchal is a writer on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked at Bustle, the San Francisco Chronicle and the TODAY Show. When she is not writing or doom-scrolling on social media, Panchal can be found playing sudoku, rewatching One Tree Hill or trying new restaurants. She's also a coffee and chocolate (separately) enthusiast. Panchal has a bachelor’s in communications and journalism from Boston University.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various FanSided entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

Home/Fashion