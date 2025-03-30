10 Bikinis That Will Make You Feel Confident, According to SI Swimsuit’s Staff
At SI Swimsuit, we’ve done it all—covered the biggest pop culture moments, championed women’s health and empowerment and highlighted both rising stars and industry legends alike. But, if there‘s one thing we know inside and out after more than 60 years of publication, it’s swimsuits. From iconic photo shoot fittings in the world’s most stunning tropical destinations to personally testing out the latest trends ourselves, you could easily call us experts in the bikini department.
We know that the right suit can instantly boost your mood and confidence, which is why we’ll never gatekeep our favorites. These 10 picks are fun, flirty, flattering and made to make you feel as good as you look.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Colorblock Underwire Bikini Top & V-Waist Bottoms Set, $34.99
This super flattering set from the Cupshe x JoJo collection is equal parts comfort and sexy. With the sweetheart neckline top with adjustable cups to the high-waisted bottoms with a V-shaped waist, this is the perfect choice for those wanting a bit more coverage than a typical bikini—but without sacrificing style.
Palma Top, $84 and Palma Bottom, $80
Though if you are looking to flaunt some skin, we’ve got just the item for you. This string two-piece from Monday Swimwear in the color pond crinkle is bound to turn some heads. The fun crinkle fabric adds a layer of complexity to the piece, which is “designed to flatter all shapes and sizes,” according to the website. That means automatic confidence wherever you’re headed.
Ribbed High Waisted Bikini Set, $32.98
Ultra high-waisted bikinis are never a bad idea if you’re looking to accentuate your hourglass figure. This writer owns this white ribbed two-piece from Pink Queen and can vouch that it’s super flattering. I bought it for my upcoming bachelorette trip and feel so relieved to know I’ll be as confident as ever while poolside in this full-coverage look.
Skipper Bikini, $69
Sometimes, the most confidence comes from feeling undeniably sexy. If ab-flaunting, limited coverage, and is the vibe you’re after, look no further than this micro two-piece from Andi Bagus. SI Swimsuit legend Brooks Nader rocked it in Mexico for the 2024 issue in the pattern Africa Cam—but this bikini comes in a whopping 26 colors and patterns if you prefer another look.
Zoe Sport Top, $142 and Full Coverage High Rise Bikini Bottom, $98
Gingham bikinis are the ultimate feminine, cottagecore take on summer swimwear and this super cute set from Montce features a secure sporty top with super sculpting high-rise bottoms.
Surf Poppy Underwire Bralette Bikini Top, $16.36 and Surf Poppy Swim Shorts, $29.95
This fun, colorful set from PacSun screams summer girls trip. It’s also the ultimate suit for any water sports or adventures and so family friendly for anyone who wants a little extra coverage.
Aimi glitter triangle bikini top, $34 and Aimi glitter tie side bikini bottoms, $28
There’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a red hot string bikini, and this affordable option from Princess Polly has the cutest, most chic silver hardware details to offer some additional glistening under the sun.
Springtime Bikini Top, $125 and Tia Bikini Bottom, $85
Bella Hadid’s recent collaboration with Frankies Bikinis is one of our favs, especially this red plaid look. Highlighting the endless creativity that exists within the swimwear world, the halter-neck, bandana-like top is great for anyone looking to flaunt less skin around the midriff area. Paired with super cheeky string bottoms, this bikini offers the best of both worlds when it comes to coverage.
Petisa Bikini Top, $188 and Amaze Swimwear Bottom, $123
Leave it to Antoninias to deliver a bikini perfect for a high-class White Lotus character. This brand knows a thing or two about how to bring luxury to the beach—case in point, this elegant white two-piece. The plunging halter-neck top is super flattering, including a flashy belt of gold buckles. The bottoms bring more simplicity to the look with a more subtle golden buckle across the waist, providing more coverage.
No matter who wears this swimsuit, they’re bound to cause some “ooh”s and “ahh”s. And what could bring more confidence than that?
Anya Bandeau Top, $128 and Gemstone Basic Bottom, $86
A pop of color is not a want but a need for this summer! What better way to do that than by checking out this purple-hued bikini from ViX Paula Hermanny?
At first glance, what stands out about this swimsuit is that unbelievably inviting pattern. But what really sells this piece is the fact that this bikini top is convertible. Whether in the form of a halter-neck, a strapless top or a style completely unique, it’s multi-dimensional—meaning you can add or subtract coverage depending on your mood.
Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has served as a trusted source for fashion—particularly swimwear—with a team of experienced editors, writers and industry insiders. Keep up with our fashion and shop pages for more recommendations and style guides as we inch closer to summer.