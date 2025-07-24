3 Summer Self-Care Tips From Our 2025 Swim Search Finalists
Summer calls for long days spent at the beach and less time looking at the clock. Whether you’re on vacation or not, taking some extra time for yourself during the warmer months is a no-brainer. Summertime self-care looks different for everyone, but we recently had the opportunity to chat with a few of our 2025 Swim Search finalists about the subject, and they offered up some great tips for prioritizing one’s well-being.
Go for a hot girl walk
As it turns out, incorporating more movement is a tactic more than one of our Swim Search finalists enjoys doing for self-care. Both Leticia Martinez and Ally Mason like getting out for a long stroll during the summer to benefit both their physical and mental health.
“I’ve been really, really loving walks,” Martinez tells SI Swimsuit of her favorite well-being practice. “I’ve been going for like an hour, hour-and-a-half walk and I feel like it allows you to put on a podcast and sit with your thoughts and be one with yourself, so I’ve been really leaning into that.”
Fellow Swim Search finalist Mason also loves a good hot girl walk, and whether she’s at home or on the go traveling for work, she likes to get moving.
“I love a good nature walk,” Mason says. “Right now I’m in Miami, so every morning I’ve been doing a beach walk with a matcha. I love being in nature. Even living in New York City, it’s a little harder to get that breath of fresh air, but you can still find it, for sure. There’s so much greenery in the city. So if I’m in New York, it’s always a West Side Highway walk. If I’m in Miami, it’s always the beach.”
Plan a vacation
‘Tis the season for family vacays and girls trips alike, and Swim Search finalist Raeann Langas says that traveling is her favorite form of self-care.
“ Traveling for me is the time where I feel like I can totally reset, be stress free, feel creative, try new things, try new food,” she says. “That is my favorite form of self-care. Even if it’s just going away for a weekend, that is how I feel like I recharge and feel reinspired. I love to travel.”
Langas, who will ring in her 32nd birthday next month, is planning to treat herself by traveling abroad in honor of her big day. She’s considering jetting off to either Greece or the South of France to celebrate.
Prioritize the little things
Dominique Ruotolo, a track and field athlete, has a rigorous training schedule, but she makes time for luxuriating in her morning skincare routine and is teaching herself how to cook. Her specialties in the kitchen include banana bread, spicy rigatoni and chicken dishes.
“ I’m actually really good at making chicken and rice and vegetables and making like a little hibachi bowl,” she says of her downtime spent in the kitchen.
So, whether you’re looking to prioritize your own well-being with some extra movement or additional stamps in your passport this summer, allow our Swim Search finalists’ habits to serve as your ultimate self-care inspo.