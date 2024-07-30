Swimsuit

You Have to Hear Paulina Porizkova’s Inspiring Views on Being Perfectly Unique

The SI Swimsuit legend always inspires when it comes to confidence and self-acceptance.

Cara O’Bleness

We can always rely on supermodel and SI Swimsuit legend Paulina Porizkova for a bit of inspirational wisdom. It’s one of the many reasons why we love following her Instagram account, as the 59-year-old author regularly uses her platform to share her thoughts on everything from body image to age and more.

Porizkova did just that with her reel on July 29, in which she stood in front of the mirror in her underwear and talked about the idea of perfection. She showed off “what I really look like” while drawing attention to her “squishy” tummy, cellulite on her thighs and scars from her recent hip surgery.

“I’m healthy and I’m not perfect and that’s amazing because perfection is really quite boring,” Porizkova stated. “And I wish there was less focus on trying to achieve perfection when we actually all are perfect in being unique in who we are.”

Plenty of the 11-time SI Swimsuit model’s 1.2 million followers chimed in to the comments section to applaud Porizkova for her refreshing point of view.

“Amen 🙏🏽,” one fan wrote. “I love the gratitude! I shifted my thinking to ‘thank goodness I’m so capable and strong’ - don’t you feel like after an injury or surgery it makes you even more grateful for a strong healthy body!? Love your messages always ❤️.”

“I love this!” someone else cheered. “Thank you for always keeping it real & being a positive voice for 50+ women. You are a beautiful woman but your personality & mind make you absolutely stunning!”

“I love this post so much. So real and refreshing. 👏👏👏👏❤️,” another user applauded.

