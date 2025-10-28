Nazanin Mandi’s Net Worth in 2025: Inside Her Self-Made Success Story
Nazanin Mandi’s multifaceted career spans fashion, entertainment and personal empowerment—but how much has the 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie earned along the way? From starring in campaigns to building a wellness brand, her income reflects a modern, multi-platform career rooted in reinvention.
The 38-year-old made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue after manifesting the opportunity for over two decades. But even before her rookie moment with photographer Yu Tsai in Jamaica, Mandi had already carved out a uniquely diverse portfolio, earning recognition across modeling, acting, music and coaching.
Mandi’s estimated net worth
According to public estimates from sources like Celebsta, Mandi’s net worth in 2025 is believed to fall between $2 million and $3 million. Some platforms report higher figures, but those remain unverified.
Still, her wide-ranging career and evolving brand presence point to a continued upward trajectory.
How Mandi earns her income
Mandi signed with Social Axis agency early in her career and has since modeled for Vogue, Maxim, Playboy and Complex, and has collaborated with brands like Reformation, Savage X Fenty, Clarins and Good American.
Her acting credits include early appearances on the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven and CBS’s The Young and the Restless, followed by roles on BET’s Games People Play, Showtime’s Twenties and more recent work in Dreamcatcher and À La Carte.
Mandi also pursued music, releasing her debut single “Forever Mood” in 2019, which has since earned thousands of streams on Spotify and YouTube.
She is a certified life coach and the founder of You Bloome, a wellness community focused on mental health, healing and self-worth. She’s also the author of The Art of Gratitude, a book that encourages mindfulness and reflection.
Assets, lifestyle and public presence
While her personal finances remain private, Mandi’s public persona exudes luxury and grounded intention.
From red-carpet events and fashion shoots to candid journal entries and affirmations, she balances glamour with depth. She often shares her love of journaling, poetry and mental health tools with her 3 million Instagram followers.
How Mandi compares to industry peers
Compared to other members of her 2025 SI Swimsuit debut class, Mandi’s estimated net worth places her on the higher end.
Denise Bidot has a reported estimated net worth between $1.5 million and $4 million. Meanwhile, Rayna Vallandingham’s estimated net worth reportedly ranges between $500,000 and $3 million. And Ming Lee Simmons reportedly has an estimated net worth between $100,000 and $1 million.
Outside the SI Swimsuit universe, Mandi’s earnings also align with other multi-hyphenates who balance entertainment and wellness platforms. For instance, Julianne Hough—a dancer, actress and founder of the movement-based wellness brand KINRGY—has an estimated net worth of $10 million to $12 million. Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil—an actress and vocal mental health advocate who launched the I Weigh community—has a reported estimated net worth of around $12 million.
Mandi’s growing portfolio of modeling, coaching and brand work positions her as a rising force in the same genre of purpose-driven creators.
What’s next for Mandi?
Unlike single-vertical influencers, Mandi has created a platform with multiple income streams and long-term brand potential.
With her 2025 SI Swimsuit rookie debut generating fresh buzz and a loyal community behind her, Mandi’s next chapter is likely to be both meaningful and lucrative.