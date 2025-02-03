Christen Goff Dazzles in Denim String Bikini for Stunning SI Swimsuit Return
The one and only Christen Goff has returned to the SI Swimsuit brand, posing for her fifth consecutive photo shoot right now in Jamaica. While on set with the team and photographer Yu Tsai, the brand is sharing behind the scenes peeks at her feature as well as the first official image that’s bound to take your breath away.
Goff, who was discovered by the brand through the annual open casting call in 2021, was named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 alongside bff Katie Austin and has since continued to make a name for herself in the modeling industry. The 31-year-old Southern California native has amassed over 750,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram and has partnered with big-name brands like Sephora and Abercrombie. Her passion for volunteerism is truly inspiring, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her back to the fold for the 2025 issue.
Though Goff’s full gallery of images from Jamaica will be released closer to the May magazine, the brand is happy to share the first peek, seeing the swimwear designer rock a black denim string two-piece from Tropic of C. Her gorgeous smolder and sun-kissed skin are simply stunning in the water against the breathtaking tropical backdrop.
Goff reunites with Tsai for the 2025 issue, who she was photographed by for her debut shoot in Atlantic City, N.J. in 2021.
Goff has traveled around the world with SI Swimsuit, following up her New Jersey feature with photo shoots in Barbados in 2022, Dominica in 2023 and Portugal in 2024. She’s even celebrated fun milestones with the brand, finding out about her now-husband Jared Goff’s winning touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, marking the Detroit Lions’ first win of the season, while on set
For the content creator, being part of the brand means more than what meets the eye. “I became a model because I wanted to be a Sports Illustrated model,” she said on set in 2022, “because they inspired me and they gave me confidence as a young girl and here I am today, shooting my rookie shoot and I just hope I can do that for other girls—inspire them, make them love themselves, because that’s all that matters.”
Goff, who got married last June in a gorgeous, intimate wedding in Ojai, Calif., simply radiates beauty wherever she goes—beauty both inside and out—and SI Swimsuit couldn’t be happier to feature her in the 2025 issue. Stay tuned for more.