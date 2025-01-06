Christen Harper Celebrates Detroit Lions’ NFC North Title With Amazing SI Swimsuit Throwback
We’ve just about made it to the NFL playoffs, meaning teams have started to say goodbye to the 2024 season as we approach the Super Bowl LIX next month. Luckily for SI Swimsuit model Christen Harper, there’s a whole lot of celebrating to do in her household as her hubby’s team has advanced in the no. 1 spot for their division. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions came out victorious during the Sunday, Jan. 5 game when going against the Minnesota Vikings, with the final score being 31-9.
Of course, Harper was in the stands during the game this past weekend cheering on her quarterback, and she took to social media to share a particularly celebratory moment from the Ford Field stadium in Detroit, Mich. As the game concluded, the words “Back to Back NFC North Champions” flashed on the big screen while streamers fell from the sky, making note of another huge accomplishment for the Lions. Not only are they headed to the playoffs, but they’ve also just won their division for the second year in a row.
In addition to her share from the field, Harper took some time to reminisce today when reposting a video from the set of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2021 when she found out that Goff, who was then her boyfriend, threw the winning touchdown pass against the Vikings. It marked the Lions’ first win of the season, with the touchdown in the final moments getting them to the final score of 29-27.
Of course, beating the Vikings again made Harper think back to this amazing moment which she celebrated with the SI Swim team.
“From our first win 4 years ago when I was on set shooting @si_swimsuit for the first time to now!!! [holding back tears emoji]. So proud B2B divison champs!!!” Harper wrote when resharing the video above to her IG Story this afternoon.
The Lions have certainly come a long way since that win in 2021 and Goff can take credit for a lot of that success. We can’t wait to see what Harper wears next as the NFL season hits its final stretch.
After meeting on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019, Goff and Harper started dating and got engaged in 2022 while on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico. Fast forward to 2024, and the pair tied the knot on June 22 in Ojai, Calif. Wearing a white strapless satin gown with a pretty scarf detail, Harper was drop-dead gorgeous on her big day.
Since co-winning SI Swimsuit’s annual open casting call and making her debut in the 2021 magazine, she’s posed for the brand every year since and was named Co-Rookie of the Year in 2022 alongside bff Katie Austin.