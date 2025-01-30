Denise Marie Bidot Takes Our Breath Away in Olive Green Two-Piece for Her SI Swimsuit Debut
It’s an exciting time for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit brand as we usher in a new group of wonderful models to be featured in the 2025 magazine. Since the fall of last year, we’ve been sharing exciting announcements of who readers can expect to see in the upcoming issue, from the incredible 10 athletes joining the fold to the newly-announced Ming Lee Simmons and Denise Marie Bidot. For Bidot, her introduction to the brand is undoubtedly special, as the 38-year-old Florida native is a trailblazer in the world of plus-size modeling.
From location in Jamaica with the SI Swimsuit team and photographer Yu Tsai, Bidot is positively radiant in her first official image. Though her full gallery from the shoot will be revealed closer to the May 2025 issue release, the brand couldn’t help but share some sneak peeks at what you can expect from the wonderful accomplished model, body-positivity advocate and mom of one.
Stay tuned for more looks from her rookie feature, but in the meantime, we’re left jaw-dropped at Bidot’s olive green two-piece from ERES featuring the most feminine strings on top and bottom complete with gold accents. She wore gold drop statement earrings and gold bangles, adding an extra level of elegance to the overall look. Against the gorgeous tropical scenery, she is an absolute vision.
Bidot, who pursued a career in acting before switching to modeling, is a total force to be reckoned with. In 2014, she became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for multiple regular-size brands for New York Fashion Week and the first Latina plus-size model to walk during the event. But it wasn’t overnight success for the former Nuestra Belleza Latina judge—on the contrary, she was told she “wasn’t enough.”
“The best advice I got was from myself, which was that, as a mother, my instincts were on point!” she told Pop Sugar in 2017. “I knew what I was capable of deep down; I just had to show the world. Every step of the way, I’ve realized that the more I was myself, the more I shined and was able to help others shine as well. It’s a beautiful cycle.” It’s a truly inspiring story as Bidot continues to break down barriers in the modeling industry.
For Bidot, who cites Zendaya and Law Roach as her style inspirations, it’s all about being your authentic self and feeling beautiful for who you are.
“Body positivity and spreading love and acceptance has been a core part of my DNA for as long as I can remember,” she tells SI Swimsuit. “I want everyone to feel seen, beautiful and worthy of everything great life has to offer. Wellness goes hand in hand with self-love. And think when you take care of yourself and your body it is the ultimate sign of self-love.”
SI Swimsuit is thrilled to welcome Bidot to the brand.