Toni Breidinger Is Positively Angelic in Exclusive Behind the Scenes SI Swimsuit Debut Photos
As we inch closer and closer to the holiday season, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is the gift that keeps on giving. Of course, we’re talking about the incredible group of 10 athletes we just welcomed into the fold, including gymnasts, basketball players and more. Though we won’t be able to see the final spread of photos until the 2025 issue is released next May, the brand has been sharing sneak peeks from the photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. earlier this month, where the athletes proved they’re also natural-born models at The Boca Raton resort.
One of the amazing athletes joining the brand is 25-year-old Toni Breidinger, a fantastically talented stock car racing driver who happens to be the first female Arab-American driver to participate in any NASCAR national series event. Among her many accolades include holding the record for most top 10 finishes of any female driver, currently at 23. As such a prominent figure in a male-dominated field, Breidinger is, needless to say, an absolute inspiration. This is just one reason we’re so excited to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit brand.
We’re also so happy to share a few behind the scenes shots of Breidinger posing on the beautiful beach in a great emerald green bikini from Palmiza. Her toned tan skin looked amazing against the shore, with her brunette locks flowing in the ocean breeze so perfectly. Along with her career behind the wheel, the San Francisco-born athlete is also an accomplished model, represented by IMG Models, Roman Empire Management and Loop Legal. That makes complete sense when you see her posing for SI Swimsuit:
Breidinger has appeared in campaigns for companies like GAP, Victoria’s Secret and Free People, and has partnered with WhatsApp, Under Armor UGG, Pirelli Tire and other brands for sponsored content on social media. With a combined 4.9 million followers across Instagram and TikTok, the ARCA Menards Series driver reaches a global audience with her fun, gorgeous and professional content. From videos from race day to delicious-looking recipes and everything in between, Breidinger uses her platform to share everyday updates from her life—and of course, her fans live for her every post.
It comes as no surprise that fans, friends and fellow SI Swimsuit models were over the moon when we announced Breidinger would be joining the brand. In response to our announcement on Instagram, our comments section flooded with excitement.
“OMG 😍😍😍😍😍😍,” Suni Lee, who will also be featured in the SI Swimsuit 2025 issue, commented.
“YESSSSS,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann added.
“So good,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Olivia Dunne chimed in.
Breidinger was also supported by another athlete joining the fold for our 2025 magazine, Cameron Brink, who wrote, “Absolutely stunning 💚.”
It goes without saying we’re thrilled to have Breidinger as part of the brand. Stay tuned for more peeks at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot.