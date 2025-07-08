Shop the Fierce Three-Piece Tiger Print Bikini Olivia Dunne Wore in Bermuda

Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.

Olivia Dunne embraced her wild side when it came to posing for the 2025 SI Swimsuit issue. During her dazzling cover feature with photographer Ben Watts in Bermuda this year, the retired LSU gymnast sported a fierce matching set from Tropic of C, the eco-conscious swimwear label founded by modeling industry icon Candice Swanepoel.

Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

Styled by editors Liz Wentworth and Margot Zamet, Dunne’s look was equal parts sporty, sultry and elevated, making it an unforgettable addition to her third consecutive brand appearance.

The 22-year-old wore the Equator Top in Tigresa ($90), a classic triangle bikini top with adjustable shoulder and back straps for multiple styling options. The content creator, who was the highest-paid NCAA athlete, paired it with the coordinating Praia Bottom ($90), a Brazilian-cut piece with minimal back coverage and adjustable side ties, perfect for a custom fit.

Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

For an extra punch of personality, stylists layered on the Swim Shrug in Tigresa—a long-sleeve piece with thumbholes, now on major sale for just $38 (originally $125). The digitally printed set plays with rich earth tones and textured tiger stripes, offering a playful yet polished take on the animal print trend.

“This is my third time in the issue, and I feel like my confidence over the years has grown so much from my first shoot,” Dunne said of her SI Swimsuit journey. “I feel like I’m nearly a different person, and it’s because of [the] amazing women [who] are in the issue that led the way and paved this path for me. It’s so special to be back for year three.”

Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

Dunne made her debut with the magazine in 2023 in Puerto Rico and returned for her internet-breaking sophomore spread in Portugal last year. She has been photographed by Watts three years in a row now. The New Jersey native’s continued presence in the fold reflects not only her evolution in front of the camera but also her growing influence in media, athletics and fashion.

Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

“SI Swim means to me being comfortable in your own skin and being undeniably you, which is something I still work on to this day,” she shared. “Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with… [but] SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin.”

