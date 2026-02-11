Swimsuit

Shop the Exclusive SI Swimsuit Model Gifting Suite From Super Bowl LX

From skincare and beauty to clothing and accessories, here’s what our brand stars were gifted in San Francisco last weekend.

Cara O’Bleness

Ellie Thumann
Ellie Thumann / SI Staff

Super Bowl weekend was a whirlwind of festivities for SI Swimsuit models, including Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Olivia Dunne and others, who touched down in San Francisco ahead of Sunday’s main event. 

The W Hotel San Francisco served as SI Swimsuit headquarters throughout the weekend, while models attended a number of events, including Thursday’s Tight Ends and Friends party, followed by a SiriusXM Radio recording on Friday. 

Before Saturday night’s Sports Illustrated “The Party,” which featured a performance by SI Swimsuit’s own XANDRA, models visited the SI Swimsuit Social Club Lounge, where they were treated to gifting, drinks and light bites ahead of the evening’s roster of events.

SI Swimsuit gifting suite
SI Staff

Though you may have missed the opportunity to experience the Super Bowl like an SI Swimsuit model, you can certainly shop like one. Below, find our list of curated gifts from the weekend and go ahead and treat yourself to a little something.

Katie Austin
Katie Austin / SI Staff

Athleta 

Athleta Logo Tote Bag, $34.30 (athleta.gap.com

Athleta Tote
Athleta

A natural canvas bag perfect for holding all of the essentials during your morning commute.

Vital Cinch Sports Bra A-C, $34.30 (athleta.gap.com

Sports bra
Athleta

Ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga, this sports bra offers buttery-soft compression in a number of adorable hues.

Transcend No Front Seam 7/8 Legging, $89 (athleta.gap.com

Legging
Athleta

Complete the athleisure set with these matching leggings in slate gray.

Athleta Everyday Crew Sock, $14 (athleta.gap.com

Crew sock
Athleta

Make a statement during your workout with these plush, cotton socks.

ARMRA

ARMRA Colostrum, $109.99 (armra.com)

Armra
Armra

Available in unflavored, blood orange, vine watermelon, peach persimmon and sungold apricot to suit a variety of tastes, Armra Colostrum strengthens your gut barrier while revitalizing whole body health.

Bondi Sands

Ultra Express Self Tanning Foam and Application Mitt Bundle, $31.50 (bondisands.com)

Bondi Sands
Bondi Sands

Say goodbye to winter pastiness and hello to bronzed, golden skin! With this self-tanning foam and mitt bundle, you’ll look like you just returned from the tropics—no passport required. 

The Happy Camp3r

Puff Series Hoodie - Snowflake Blue, $84 (thehappycamp3r.com

Happy Camp3r hoodie
Happy Camp3r

Stay cozy during the cold winter months in this heavy-weight fleece hoodie.

Puff Series Sweatpants - Snowflake Blue, $68 (thehappycamp3r.com

Happy Camp3r sweatpants
Happy Camp3r

Be sure to snag the matching sweatpants, which feature a stretchy waistband and cuffed ankles. 

Wet Brush

Mini Detangler, $6.99 (wetbrush.com)

Mini detangler
Wet Brush

Don’t pull your hair out—literally. This travel-friendly detangler brush fits perfectly in your purse or carry-on bag so you can work through your wet locks with ease.

Radiesse 

Lumière® Firm 15ml, $100 (merzaesthetics.ca

Merz Aesthetics
Merz Aesthetics

An illuminating and tightening eye cream, this product is packed with caffeine to reduce puffiness and addresses everything from crows feet to dark circles. 

Touchland

Power Essence Hair and Body Fragrance in Peachy Lychee, Lush Tropicale, Vanilla Velvet and Sparkling Bergamot $20 (touchland.com)

Touchland
SI Staff

These hair and body mists are compact and perfect for throwing in your purse or beach bag. Offering a sweet spritz of fragrance while on the go, you’ll have a hard time choosing from these four delicious scents.

KISS

French Press-on Nails, $10.99 (kissusa.com)

Press-on nails
KISS

If you don’t have time to sit in a manicure chair before your next date night, DIY your nails at home with this classic French tip press-on kit.

Goody

Classic Large Spiral Claw Clip, $3.99 (sallybeauty.com

Claw clip
Sally Beauty

Even models have bad hair days, and when they do, you’ll find them reaching for a large claw clip. 

Mini Claw Clips - 5 Pack, $9.29 (sallybeauty.com)

Mini claw clips
Sally Beauty

Pull your locks back with these smaller claw clips, which are perfect for tossing in your bag to always have one handy.

Glow Recipe

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $36 (glowrecipe.com

Watermelon glow drops
Glow Recipe

Get glowing with these niacinamide-infused dew drops. In a consumer study, 94% of participants reported more hydrated, brighter skin after just two weeks.

Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush, $25 (glowrecipe.com

Watermelon glow flush
Glow Recipe

A tinted cheek serum designed to hydrate while adding a dose of buildable color to your complexion, this product is available in four flattering shades. 

Glass Balm Lip Treatment, $22 (glowrecipe.com

Lip treatment
Glow Recipe

Treat your lips to up to 12 hours of hydration with a multipurpose product that also targets fine lines and wrinkles. 

Morphe

Chromaplus 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette, $23 (morphe.com

Morphe eyeshadow palette
Morphe

This silky-smooth eyeshadow palette offers a dozen gorgeous shades that will take you from the office to cocktail hour—no touchups required. 

Innisfree

Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cream for Skin Barrier Repair, $30 (sephora.com

Green tea cream
Sephora

This lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer is packed with hyaluronic acid, which is great for treating dry winter skin.

Daily UV Defense Invisible Korean Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen, $18 (sephora.com

SPF
Sephora

No matter the season, don’t forget to slather on your SPF. This Korean sunscreen doesn’t leave behind that dreaded white cast, and better yet, it’s packed with green tea and sunflower seed oil, which protect against harsh UVA and UVB rays.

Electric Picks

The Bentley Earrings, $86 (electricpicks.com

Bentley earrings
Electric Picks

Channel SI Swimsuit model energy at an affordable price with these 14K-gold plated earrings that instantly elevate any outfit. 

2 Chains Necklace, $97 (electricpicks.com

Necklace
Electric Picks

A necklace stack brings life to any outfit, and this piece makes accessorizing easier than ever before.

Dolce Glow

Express Self-Tanning Mousse, $49 (dolceglow.com)

Dolce Glow
Dolce Glow

Another SI Swimsuit favorite self-tanning product, Dolce Glow is a brand beloved by stars like Miley Cyrus and SI Swimsuit’s own Alix Earle.

Nudestix 

STAX All Over Color Blush Balm, $24 (nudestix.com

Nudestix blush balm
SI Staff

Add a dose of color to cheeks with this blush balm, featuring a cream to powder format that offers an airbrush effect once applied to the skin.

L'Occitane

Shea Butter Hand Cream, $34 (loccitane.com

L'Occitane hand cream
L'Occitane

Add this luxurious cream to your cart and you’ll never suffer from dry hands again.

Solawave

4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $169 (solawave.co

Solawave wand
Solawave

Targeting everything from fine lines to puffiness, this skincare tool promises visible differences, like reduced wrinkles and soothed skin, in just eight weeks.

Light Therapy Boosting Face and Neck Serum, $56 (solawave.co

Solawave serum
Solawave

Intended for use along with the red light therapy wand, this serum targets fine lines while boosting skin’s elasticity. 

Light Therapy Boosting Wand Activation Serum, $38 (solawave.co

Wand activation serum
Solawave

Full of hyaluronic acids and peptides, this is another serum to use along with the red light therapy wand to boost its efficacy. 

Sunday Riley

Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream, $65 (sundayriley.com

Sunday Riley Auto Correct
Sunday Riley

Like a morning cup of coffee for your under eyes, this cream instantly lifts and depuffs, thanks to a combination of caffeine and Brazilian ginseng root. 

Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $85 (sundayriley.com

Sunday Riley Good Genes
Sunday Riley

Unlock your inner glow with this serum, which exfoliates, plumps lines, clarifies skin tone and boosts radiance all in one.

ELEMIS

Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $42 (sephora.com

Cleansing balm
Sephora

Remove makeup and purify skin with this cleansing balm, suitable for all skin types. 

Colleen Rothschild Beauty 

The Ritual Body Oil, $52 (colleenrothschild.com

Ritual body oil
Colleen Rothschild

When it comes to hydrating your skin, don’t focus on just your face. This all-over body oil is made with a nutrient-rich blend of plant oils to smooth and soften skin. 

Illuminating Tinted Eye Cream, $48 (colleenrothschild.com

Eye cream
Colleen Rothschild

Fake a great night’s sleep with this tinted eye cream, designed to target wrinkles while giving your under eye area a boost of energy with caffeine. 

Arrae

Bloat, $55 (arrae.com

Bloat
Arrae

Bye, bye, bloat! This digestive supplement works within an hour of overindulging, so you should feel relief quickly. 

MB-1 (Metabolic Burn), $65 (arrae.com

MB-1
Arrae

Improve your gut health while simultaneously burning more calories and curbing appetite cravings. 

Lola Blankets

Creamy Cloud Blanket, $325 (lolablankets.com

Lola Blankets
Lola Blankets

There’s a reason these high-end blankets went viral. Offering double-sided softness and made of certified faux fur, nap time never felt so cozy.

Thrive Causemetics

Brilliant Eye Brightener™, $26 (thrivecausemetics.com

Thrive Causemetics
Thrive Causemetics

This cream-to-powder highlighter and eyeshadow is waterproof and will quickly become the most-reached for item in your makeup bag.

Lemon Perfect

4-Flavor Variety Pack, $29.88 (lemonperfect.com

Variety pack
Lemon Perfect

Stay hydrated with Lemon Perfect’s variety pack, consisting of organic lemon water in original, dragon fruit, peach and watermelon flavors. 

Blueberry Organic Lemon Water, $29.88 (lemonperfect.com

Lemon water
Lemon Perfect

Replenish electrolytes after your daily workout with the brand’s blueberry flavored beverage.

Chris McMillan

The Dry Texture and Volume Spray, $38 (sephora.com

Texture spray
Sephora

Not only does this spray add some texture to your locks, it protects your strands from hot styling tools and helps boost volume. 

The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray for Frizz, $36 (sephora.com

Frizz spray
Sephora

Get a sleek, model-worthy blowout at home with this shine-boosting spray. 

Kitsch

Strengthening Rice Water Shampoo and Conditioner Combo, $21.84 (mykitsch.com

Shampoo and conditioner
Kitsch

Increase the volume and appearance of natural shine with this rice water protein shampoo and conditioner combo.

Volumizing Rosemary and Biotin Shampoo, $10.92 (mykitsch.com

Biotin shampoo
Kitsch

Does your hair need a boost? Try Kitsch’s rosemary and biotin shampoo, which cleanses locks without weighing strands down.

Amber Shores Hair Perfume, $15.60 (mykitsch.com

Hair perfume
Kitsch

Sea salt, amber and driftwood make up this yummy scent, which is reminiscent of an afternoon spent on the beach in Malibu.

Warm Sugar Hair Perfume, $15.60 (mykitsch.com

Hair perfume
Kitsch

If sweet scents are more your speed, consider this hair perfume, featuring notes of warm vanilla, spun sugar and pink grapefruit. 

Omnilux

Contour Face Device, $395 (omniluxled.com

Red light device
Omnilux

Unlock a more radiant complexion with this red light mask, which guarantees clinically-proven anti-aging results. 

Tecovas

Denim Hat, $35 (tecovas.com

Denim hat
Tecovas

Ahead of your next trip to the sea, throw this hat in your beach bag to keep windswept locks at bay.

Show Me Your Mumu

Classic PJ Set, $128 (showmeyourmumu.com

PJ set
Show Me Your Mumu

Bedtime has never been so luxurious! These champagne floral silky pajamas feature a button-up top and pants with a drawstring waist. 

Overslept PJ Set, $148 (showmeyourmumu.com

PJ set
Show Me Your Mumu

Whether your upcoming travel plans include a trip to the shore or not, dream about your next getaway in these beach club printed PJs. 

Classic PJ Set, $98 (showmeyourmumu.com

PJ set
Show Me Your Mumu

These playful PJs practically guarantee a good night’s sleep is in store.

Hampton Water Rosé

Hampton Water Rosé
SI Staff

An easy-to-drink wine with notes of strawberry and citrus, this award-winning rosé is perfect for sipping poolside.

Kali Hart Chardonnay and Pinot Noir

Kali Hart Wines
Kali Hart

Produced by Talbott Vineyards in Monterey County, Calif., Kali Hart’s chardonnay features notes of sliced apple and white peach, while the pinot noir offers a strawberry, toasted oak and dried lavender aroma.

