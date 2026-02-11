Shop the Exclusive SI Swimsuit Model Gifting Suite From Super Bowl LX
Super Bowl weekend was a whirlwind of festivities for SI Swimsuit models, including Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Christen Goff, Olivia Dunne and others, who touched down in San Francisco ahead of Sunday’s main event.
The W Hotel San Francisco served as SI Swimsuit headquarters throughout the weekend, while models attended a number of events, including Thursday’s Tight Ends and Friends party, followed by a SiriusXM Radio recording on Friday.
Before Saturday night’s Sports Illustrated “The Party,” which featured a performance by SI Swimsuit’s own XANDRA, models visited the SI Swimsuit Social Club Lounge, where they were treated to gifting, drinks and light bites ahead of the evening’s roster of events.
Though you may have missed the opportunity to experience the Super Bowl like an SI Swimsuit model, you can certainly shop like one. Below, find our list of curated gifts from the weekend and go ahead and treat yourself to a little something.
Athleta
Athleta Logo Tote Bag, $34.30 (athleta.gap.com)
A natural canvas bag perfect for holding all of the essentials during your morning commute.
Vital Cinch Sports Bra A-C, $34.30 (athleta.gap.com)
Ideal for low-impact workouts like yoga, this sports bra offers buttery-soft compression in a number of adorable hues.
Transcend No Front Seam 7/8 Legging, $89 (athleta.gap.com)
Complete the athleisure set with these matching leggings in slate gray.
Athleta Everyday Crew Sock, $14 (athleta.gap.com)
Make a statement during your workout with these plush, cotton socks.
ARMRA
ARMRA Colostrum, $109.99 (armra.com)
Available in unflavored, blood orange, vine watermelon, peach persimmon and sungold apricot to suit a variety of tastes, Armra Colostrum strengthens your gut barrier while revitalizing whole body health.
Bondi Sands
Ultra Express Self Tanning Foam and Application Mitt Bundle, $31.50 (bondisands.com)
Say goodbye to winter pastiness and hello to bronzed, golden skin! With this self-tanning foam and mitt bundle, you’ll look like you just returned from the tropics—no passport required.
The Happy Camp3r
Puff Series Hoodie - Snowflake Blue, $84 (thehappycamp3r.com)
Stay cozy during the cold winter months in this heavy-weight fleece hoodie.
Puff Series Sweatpants - Snowflake Blue, $68 (thehappycamp3r.com)
Be sure to snag the matching sweatpants, which feature a stretchy waistband and cuffed ankles.
Wet Brush
Mini Detangler, $6.99 (wetbrush.com)
Don’t pull your hair out—literally. This travel-friendly detangler brush fits perfectly in your purse or carry-on bag so you can work through your wet locks with ease.
Radiesse
Lumière® Firm 15ml, $100 (merzaesthetics.ca)
An illuminating and tightening eye cream, this product is packed with caffeine to reduce puffiness and addresses everything from crows feet to dark circles.
Touchland
Power Essence Hair and Body Fragrance in Peachy Lychee, Lush Tropicale, Vanilla Velvet and Sparkling Bergamot $20 (touchland.com)
These hair and body mists are compact and perfect for throwing in your purse or beach bag. Offering a sweet spritz of fragrance while on the go, you’ll have a hard time choosing from these four delicious scents.
KISS
French Press-on Nails, $10.99 (kissusa.com)
If you don’t have time to sit in a manicure chair before your next date night, DIY your nails at home with this classic French tip press-on kit.
Goody
Classic Large Spiral Claw Clip, $3.99 (sallybeauty.com)
Even models have bad hair days, and when they do, you’ll find them reaching for a large claw clip.
Mini Claw Clips - 5 Pack, $9.29 (sallybeauty.com)
Pull your locks back with these smaller claw clips, which are perfect for tossing in your bag to always have one handy.
Glow Recipe
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, $36 (glowrecipe.com)
Get glowing with these niacinamide-infused dew drops. In a consumer study, 94% of participants reported more hydrated, brighter skin after just two weeks.
Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dewy Flush, $25 (glowrecipe.com)
A tinted cheek serum designed to hydrate while adding a dose of buildable color to your complexion, this product is available in four flattering shades.
Glass Balm Lip Treatment, $22 (glowrecipe.com)
Treat your lips to up to 12 hours of hydration with a multipurpose product that also targets fine lines and wrinkles.
Morphe
Chromaplus 12-Pan Eyeshadow Palette, $23 (morphe.com)
This silky-smooth eyeshadow palette offers a dozen gorgeous shades that will take you from the office to cocktail hour—no touchups required.
Innisfree
Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Cream for Skin Barrier Repair, $30 (sephora.com)
This lightweight, fragrance-free moisturizer is packed with hyaluronic acid, which is great for treating dry winter skin.
Daily UV Defense Invisible Korean Broad Spectrum SPF 36 Sunscreen, $18 (sephora.com)
No matter the season, don’t forget to slather on your SPF. This Korean sunscreen doesn’t leave behind that dreaded white cast, and better yet, it’s packed with green tea and sunflower seed oil, which protect against harsh UVA and UVB rays.
Electric Picks
The Bentley Earrings, $86 (electricpicks.com)
Channel SI Swimsuit model energy at an affordable price with these 14K-gold plated earrings that instantly elevate any outfit.
2 Chains Necklace, $97 (electricpicks.com)
A necklace stack brings life to any outfit, and this piece makes accessorizing easier than ever before.
Dolce Glow
Express Self-Tanning Mousse, $49 (dolceglow.com)
Another SI Swimsuit favorite self-tanning product, Dolce Glow is a brand beloved by stars like Miley Cyrus and SI Swimsuit’s own Alix Earle.
Nudestix
STAX All Over Color Blush Balm, $24 (nudestix.com)
Add a dose of color to cheeks with this blush balm, featuring a cream to powder format that offers an airbrush effect once applied to the skin.
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Hand Cream, $34 (loccitane.com)
Add this luxurious cream to your cart and you’ll never suffer from dry hands again.
Solawave
4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy, $169 (solawave.co)
Targeting everything from fine lines to puffiness, this skincare tool promises visible differences, like reduced wrinkles and soothed skin, in just eight weeks.
Light Therapy Boosting Face and Neck Serum, $56 (solawave.co)
Intended for use along with the red light therapy wand, this serum targets fine lines while boosting skin’s elasticity.
Light Therapy Boosting Wand Activation Serum, $38 (solawave.co)
Full of hyaluronic acids and peptides, this is another serum to use along with the red light therapy wand to boost its efficacy.
Sunday Riley
Auto Correct Brightening + Depuffing Eye Cream, $65 (sundayriley.com)
Like a morning cup of coffee for your under eyes, this cream instantly lifts and depuffs, thanks to a combination of caffeine and Brazilian ginseng root.
Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment, $85 (sundayriley.com)
Unlock your inner glow with this serum, which exfoliates, plumps lines, clarifies skin tone and boosts radiance all in one.
ELEMIS
Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm, $42 (sephora.com)
Remove makeup and purify skin with this cleansing balm, suitable for all skin types.
Colleen Rothschild Beauty
The Ritual Body Oil, $52 (colleenrothschild.com)
When it comes to hydrating your skin, don’t focus on just your face. This all-over body oil is made with a nutrient-rich blend of plant oils to smooth and soften skin.
Illuminating Tinted Eye Cream, $48 (colleenrothschild.com)
Fake a great night’s sleep with this tinted eye cream, designed to target wrinkles while giving your under eye area a boost of energy with caffeine.
Arrae
Bloat, $55 (arrae.com)
Bye, bye, bloat! This digestive supplement works within an hour of overindulging, so you should feel relief quickly.
MB-1 (Metabolic Burn), $65 (arrae.com)
Improve your gut health while simultaneously burning more calories and curbing appetite cravings.
Lola Blankets
Creamy Cloud Blanket, $325 (lolablankets.com)
There’s a reason these high-end blankets went viral. Offering double-sided softness and made of certified faux fur, nap time never felt so cozy.
Thrive Causemetics
Brilliant Eye Brightener™, $26 (thrivecausemetics.com)
This cream-to-powder highlighter and eyeshadow is waterproof and will quickly become the most-reached for item in your makeup bag.
Lemon Perfect
4-Flavor Variety Pack, $29.88 (lemonperfect.com)
Stay hydrated with Lemon Perfect’s variety pack, consisting of organic lemon water in original, dragon fruit, peach and watermelon flavors.
Blueberry Organic Lemon Water, $29.88 (lemonperfect.com)
Replenish electrolytes after your daily workout with the brand’s blueberry flavored beverage.
Chris McMillan
The Dry Texture and Volume Spray, $38 (sephora.com)
Not only does this spray add some texture to your locks, it protects your strands from hot styling tools and helps boost volume.
The Glassy Smooth Blowdry Spray for Frizz, $36 (sephora.com)
Get a sleek, model-worthy blowout at home with this shine-boosting spray.
Kitsch
Strengthening Rice Water Shampoo and Conditioner Combo, $21.84 (mykitsch.com)
Increase the volume and appearance of natural shine with this rice water protein shampoo and conditioner combo.
Volumizing Rosemary and Biotin Shampoo, $10.92 (mykitsch.com)
Does your hair need a boost? Try Kitsch’s rosemary and biotin shampoo, which cleanses locks without weighing strands down.
Amber Shores Hair Perfume, $15.60 (mykitsch.com)
Sea salt, amber and driftwood make up this yummy scent, which is reminiscent of an afternoon spent on the beach in Malibu.
Warm Sugar Hair Perfume, $15.60 (mykitsch.com)
If sweet scents are more your speed, consider this hair perfume, featuring notes of warm vanilla, spun sugar and pink grapefruit.
Omnilux
Contour Face Device, $395 (omniluxled.com)
Unlock a more radiant complexion with this red light mask, which guarantees clinically-proven anti-aging results.
Tecovas
Denim Hat, $35 (tecovas.com)
Ahead of your next trip to the sea, throw this hat in your beach bag to keep windswept locks at bay.
Show Me Your Mumu
Classic PJ Set, $128 (showmeyourmumu.com)
Bedtime has never been so luxurious! These champagne floral silky pajamas feature a button-up top and pants with a drawstring waist.
Overslept PJ Set, $148 (showmeyourmumu.com)
Whether your upcoming travel plans include a trip to the shore or not, dream about your next getaway in these beach club printed PJs.
Classic PJ Set, $98 (showmeyourmumu.com)
These playful PJs practically guarantee a good night’s sleep is in store.
Hampton Water Rosé
An easy-to-drink wine with notes of strawberry and citrus, this award-winning rosé is perfect for sipping poolside.
Kali Hart Chardonnay and Pinot Noir
Produced by Talbott Vineyards in Monterey County, Calif., Kali Hart’s chardonnay features notes of sliced apple and white peach, while the pinot noir offers a strawberry, toasted oak and dried lavender aroma.