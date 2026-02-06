Camille Kostek, Molly Sims and More SI Swimsuit Stars Team Up for SiriusXM Radio’s ‘Under The Swimfluence’
Yesterday, Feb. 5, SI Swimsuit models gathered in San Francisco for a star-studded cocktail party at Quince. Today, a group of brand staples met up for another exciting endeavor—this time, getting behind the mic for SI Swimsuit’s “Under the Swimfluence” special with SiriusXM.
The special, which aired at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Feb. 6, featured SI Swimsuit brand staples, ranging from brand legends to history-making models. After celebrating in person with four of the magazine’s six February 2026 digital cover models—including Brittany Mahomes, Claire Kittle, Christen Goff and Haley Cavinder—in the Golden State, Katie Austin, Camille Kostek and Ellie Thumann linked up with Nicole Williams English, Molly Sims and XANDRA for the pre-Super Bowl LX radio show stint.
Each member of the group has posed for the magazine numerous times, like Kostek and Sims, who were deemed SI Swimsuit legends for its 60th anniversary issue. Austin, the magazine’s 2022 Co-Rookie of the Year, with Goff, made her own debut with the brand through its open casting call, a year prior and has been featured in the fold every year since. Williams English and Thumann both celebrated their third-straight SI Swimsuit shoot with the magazine’s 2025 issue, and XANDRA notched a back-to-back appearance in SI Swimsuit in both 2024 and 2025.
Plus, this stunning group of six are far from the only brand stars we’ve spotted in San Francisco this week. Ciara, Ronika Love, Gayle King and Olivia Culpo graced the red carpet of the NFL Honors last night, while Ilona Maher, Kate Love and Brianna LaPaglia showed up the the "Tight Ends and Friends" event, hosted by Kittle and her husband, George, on Thursday. Martha Stewart, a 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, chatted with SiriusXM, as well.
As we await the big game on Sunday, we’ll be keeping an eye out for even more stars in town before kickoff commences at 6:30 p.m. ET. For now, check out just a few frames of the SI Swimsuit brand staples, who linked up for the Friday festivities with SiriusXM.
