SI Swimsuit Cover Model Ilona Maher Is a Bronzed Goddess in Shimmery String Two-Piece
Ilona Maher, SI Swimsuit’s newest digital cover star, absolutely dazzled on the shores of Fire Island Beach when she posed for the front of the September virtual issue. The Olympic rugby player, who brought home a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris games this summer, traveled to Bellport, New York for her feature with the franchise. The Vermont native stepped out of her comfort zone and Team USA uniform and into a hand-picked selection of stunning, fun, bold and unique swimsuits as she posed for photographer Ben Watts.
The 28-year-old admitted that she was a bit nervous leading up to the photo shoot, but the team and photographer made her feel super confident and comfortable. We’re especially obsessed with this deep bronzed string suit from Norma Kamali that she wore while power posing on a pristine, extravagant yacht.
Norma Kamali String Bra, $40 and String Bottom, $40 (normakamali.com)
This adjustable, cheeky set is perfect for minimal tan lines and comes in the most eye-catching, glamorous bronze shade. And, the best part is, the luxurious designer two-piece is more than 50% off right now.
In her cover story, Maher admitted that she wasn’t the most comfortable taking photos as a child with a bigger frame. Rugby, however, in addition to giving her a career, form of exercise, a platform and a passion, also helped her learn to love her body.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she shared. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you’re going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”