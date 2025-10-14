Suni Lee Is Sleek Perfection in Black Tank, Baggy Jeans
Suni Lee is booked, busy and ridiculously stylish.
The Olympic gymnast and SI Swimsuit model dropped a chic Instagram carousel this week, and while each slide delivered something different, one thing remained consistent: her face card did not decline.
In the cover snap, the 22-year-old served quiet luxury energy in a black Studio Tank ($75) from Air—a sculpting cami with a scoop neckline and barely-there straps that hugged her like a glove. She paired the top with baggy, light-wash jeans for that model-off-duty balance of casual and cool. Her glam included a bronzy glow with feathered brows, long wispy lashes, toasty rose blush and a glossy mauve lip.
The Minnesota native’s jet-black hair was curled into voluminous waves for the ultimate fall blowout moment. Her undeniable face card was front and center as she looked off to the side, softly lit by mid-day sunshine.
Cameos, couture and a crowd favorite look
Slide two was unexpected in the best way: a car selfie with Ice Spice. The two smized for the camera, radiating pure it-girl energy and beautiful bestie vibes.
Next, Lee brought out a brown textured leather jacket from The Frankie Shop ($485), styled with blue jeans and a pair of white boots. Sitting on a gray couch with a soft, cheeky smile, the former Auburn University student nailed the downtown “cool girl” vibe.
She followed it up with a glam chair selfie, mid-hair curl, then a clip from her Forbes 30 Under 30 panel, where she wore a tailored gray corporate-style set from YSL and spoke on stage.
But the true scene-stealer was a following solo shot in box seats at an empty stadium, where the six-time medalist posed against a balcony railing in a red high-neck mini dress with a bubble hem and drop waist, matching red pumps and a structured red purse. Sunlight poured in for that perfect golden hour glow.
She wrapped things up with a mirror selfie in a Lululemon navy track jacket ($128) and wide-leg pants ($138) layered under a leather jacket with a perfect slick-back pony to tie it all together.
A passion for fashion
Lee has fully stepped into her fashion girl era, mixing elevated staples with effortless edge. After her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton this spring and a head-turning run at New York Fashion Week, her style evolution shows no signs of slowing down.
She told the magazine while on location with photographer Ben Horton earlier this year: “This is the first time I’ve really taken a break from gymnastics, so diving into something other than that has been really, really different. But, also, probably the best experience of my life.”
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!