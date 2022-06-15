Inside Josephine Skriver’s Romantic Honeymoon in Japan

Josephine Skriver has a serious case of wanderlust. The SI Swimsuit model routinely can be found traveling the world, going on adventures to Antarctica, Peru, and more. So when it came time for her honeymoon, you knew the destination was bound to be epic. The spot of choice? Japan.

After getting married to her longtime boyfriend, singer Alexander DeLeon, in Mexico in April, Josephine and her new hubby hosted a “familymoon” at the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos. Still, they wanted a romantic getaway as a twosome and ventured off to Japan in late May for a whirlwind trip. Luckily, she shared photos that gave us some serious FOMO.

“So happy to be back in my favorite country,” she captioned a picture while posing on the streets of Osaka. She added more pictures from their stop in Kyoto, writing, “​​So excited to be back in Japan for our honeymoon! I couldn’t have thought of a better place or one I have missed more, and I am so happy to spend it with you, @bohnes.”

After exploring some temples, it was time for the newlyweds to unwind in one of the most luxurious hotels, the Aman Kyoto. The pair enjoyed taking a dip in a private pool before getting massages in one of the treatment rooms. “Spa day is a must on honeymoon,” wrote Josephine. “Let time stop for a few hours and just be.”

The model shared more snaps from the property, indulging in a soaking tub, dining in robes and exploring the grounds. “A glass of whiskey, the sound of rain, a good book, long baths and with my husband,” she wrote. “This is what dreams are made of!”

The pair continued their honeymoon with a stop in Tokyo, where Skriver posted photos of their delicious meals, including sushi, ramen, dumplings and steak. “I might have been in a constant food coma while visiting Japan,” she captioned the gallery.

While in Tokyo, they holed up at yet another luxury hotel—the Aman Tokyo—where the indoor pool has an incredible city view. “Never wanna leave this hotel,” she wrote alongside beautiful photos.

Skriver returned from her trip and is now promoting the first seamless collection for joja, her athleisure line. But we can’t wait to see where she jets off to next!