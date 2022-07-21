Inside the SI Swimsuit Miami Swim Week Gift Bags

PARAISO Miami Beach, the official industry platform of Swim Week, officially wraps its annual showcase of all things new in swimwear on July 21. And the biggest Swim Week has delivered with one-of-a-kind events at its Collins Park tent on Miami Beach and at other South Beach hotspots. Swim Week’s highlight remains SI Swimsuit’s iconic fashion show. There, sisters Hunter and Michaela McGrady paraded in one-piece cutout suits, Camille Kostek danced her way down the runway, while SI Swim Search finalist Joely Live made her catwalk debut. However, newly unveiled 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Nicole Williams English stole the show, revealing her pregnancy on the runway with her husband, Larry English.

Along with these unforgettable runway moments, models attended fittings and media interviews at the W Hotel poolside bungalow, let their hair down at an Edition Hotel cocktail party, and attended a final pre-show workout class led by model Katie Austin and co-hosted by Dogpound. But what would Swim Week be without the enviable gifting suites? Here’s a rundown of the swank swag the models received.

Jewelry

Camille Kostek next to the Electric Picks jewelry display in the SI Swimsuit gifting suite at the W South Beach at Miami Swim Week 2022. Tato Gomez

Founded in 2011 by best friends MJ Carlson and Chantel Gia, Electric Picks blends vintage design with contemporary simplicity. Crafted by New York City metalsmiths, these classic gold pieces are perfect for both day and night, with models choosing a variety of timeless necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Swim

Designer swimsuits were hand-selected for each model and influencer from top brands, including Left On Friday, Lain Snow and ARK. Easy to care for and designed for comfort, Left On Friday’s unbelievably comfortable go-anywhere, do-anything suits are crafted from the brand’s Italian Smoothing Dream Fabric ™ to provide flattering coverage when wet and dry. Classic and elegant, Lain Snow one-piece suits and mini trunks were created in North Carolina by Becca Ingle and inspired by her travels throughout the world — perfect for creating lifelong memories on your next beachside adventure. With slightly more revealing cuts, ARK Swimwear’s mission is to make the ultimate staple bikini for every woman with its luxurious fabrics and minimalist designs.

Beauty

Focused on preventing the sun’s harmful damage, Soleil Organics offers sunless tanning products formulated with nourishing ingredients and antioxidants that leave skin radiant and refreshed regardless of age. While models were treated to a plethora of products from the brand, Kostek was a fan of the cruelty-free, vegan bronzing mousse and luxe applicator mitt for a healthy faux glow year round. Whether walking the runway or simply out the front door, we all want a luxurious set of locks.

At the SI bungalow at the W Hotel, models Ashley Byrd and Brooks Nader loved the natural hair growth supplements from Nutrafol. This clinically proven supplement supports hair growth by addressing root causes affecting hair thinning, like stress and overstyling. Despite the Miami heat and humidity, the models stayed runway-ready with Maybelline NY's tried -and-true waterproof mascara and Vinyl Ink lipstick in shades perfect for the pool or beach.

The women were also treated to a range of beauty staples from Mario Badescu, whose award-winning skincare products have been gracing the faces of the good and great for over 50 years.

It’s no secret that beauty comes from within, and Swim Week models were kept well-hydrated with tote bags chock-full of Cure hydration sticks and glass water bottles. Backed by science, Cure's supplements offer electrolyte replacements derived from coconut water and pink Himalayan salt to combat even the hottest South Florida weather.

All in all, the models were pampered head to toe. But the best part of all was getting to celebrate the occasion together.