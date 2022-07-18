Kim Kardashian, Fellow SI Swimsuit Models React to Nicole Williams English’s Baby Announcement

SI Swimsuit’s annual runway show at PARAISO Miami Beach for Miami Swim Week is always filled with major moments, and this year was no different. Nicole Williams English—who was just announced as a 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie—debuted her baby bump on the catwalk alongside her husband, former NFL player Larry English. She then posted sweet photos on Instagram, making the announcement.

“I was trying to come up with the perfect caption for this, but then I remembered that a picture tells a thousand words,” she wrote. “So…. SURPRISE!!! Baby English loading.”

The post elicited a slew of positive responses from fellow SI Swimsuit models, including 2022 cover star Kim Kardashian. “Congrats, Nik!!!!,” wrote Kardashian. Danielle Herrington sent the couple warm wishes, writing, "Congratulations !!!!!!!" Kate Bock responded with a double heart emoji, while Rose Bertram said, "OMG MAMA!!!! I am so freaking happy for you guys! amazing!!!"

Jasmine Sanders posted two comments, clearly filled with excitement over the news. “Yay, I can finally scrreeeeam!!!!!!,” wrote Sanders. She added, “I’ve congratulated you a million times already and probably have already commented on this, but I can’t stop screaming for y’all! So happy for you both!”

A day after posting the sweet black and white photos, English shared another post about her pregnancy and SI Swimsuit journey, complete with videos from the significant moments.

“This is the very moment I got the call letting me know I am the first @si_swimsuit Rookie of 2023 and that not only will I be walking on the SI runway at Miami Swim Week but also revealing my pregnancy for the first time with Larry and designing my rookie suit,” she captioned the video of her crying on camera. “The emotions I felt were real and deep.”

She added, “The 38-year-old me felt the 14-year-old girl screaming inside me, and I couldn’t stop crying. This is the day I started manifesting 20 years ago, sitting on my pink carpet in my bedroom in Paradise, Newfoundland. I would stare at the SI models and imagine it being me, posing in front of my mirror… asking my mom to record me on her massive video camera she held on her shoulder.”

The swimsuit designer thanked SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day for her part in making the incredible memory.

“Now, married to the man of my dreams and pregnant at 38, my day has finally come, and it couldn’t have been better timing,” wrote English. “Thank you, @mj_day, for believing in me. I’m forever grateful for this opportunity to share such a special time in our lives. I hope to inspire other girls like me around the world not only to believe in their dreams but also believe in themselves and know they can have it all. I used to be worried that getting pregnant would stall my career, but this moment has shown me it's the exact opposite.”

English ended her emotional post with words of encouragement.

“Never be jealous of another’s success because we all are in charge of our own destiny and on our own timeline,” she wrote. “Until now, I was going to the SI show every year to cheer on my friends and celebrate with them. Remember, don’t just dream about the things you want. Put yourself there. Believe it is already your reality, and remember you can only attract what vibrates in harmony with you. Whatever you want is on its way to you.”