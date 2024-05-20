5 Angelic SI Swimsuit Photos of Yumi Nu in Belize
Model and musician Yumi Nu first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2021 and has returned to the fold every year since. She landed the cover of the magazine in ’22, following her photo shoot in Montenegro, and that same year, became the first plus-size model to land the cover of Vogue Japan.
Addtionally, her work with SI Swimsuit has taken her to Tampa, Fla., Dominica and, for the 60th anniversary issue, Belize. The styling on location in Central America embraced a fully white color palette in order to allow the stunning backdrop (and the beauty of talent like Nu) to really shine.
Upon learning of her SI Swimsuit cover feature in 2022, Nu noted that she “[had] not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight” since finding out the exciting news.
“I think my 13-year-old self had already been tainted by societal beliefs of what you need to look like to be on a cover. If she would’ve saw it before she saw anything else, I think she would have lived a different life with a different head space,” Nu told People that year. “That’s why this is important now and has always been needed.”
We’re beyond thrilled that the 27-year-old returned to the fold this year for her fourth consecutive SI Swimsuit Issue feature. Below are just a few of our favorite snaps from her photo shoot in the 60th anniversary issue, all of which were photographed by Derek Kettela.