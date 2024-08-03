5 Flawless Photos of Birthday Girl and SI Swimsuit Legend Martha Stewart
Today is history-making cover girl Martha Stewart’s birthday! While we often look back on her incredible SI Swimsuit photos, we’re especially excited to do so today.
The lifestyle guru, who has built her Martha Stewart Omnimedia empire on the art of homemaking and homekeeping, practically broke the internet when she graced the front of the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue. The 83-year-old, who celebrates her big day today, Aug. 3, traveled to the Dominican Republic with Ruven Afanador and became the oldest women to ever pose for the franchise at 81, surpassing ’22 cover star Maye Musk, who was 74 at the time, and 2021 model Kathy Jacobs, who was 57.
The franchise legend, who returned to the fold this year to pose for the 60th anniversary issue alongside 26 fellow brand icons, is constantly proving that age is just a number. Stewart, who is currently in Paris watching the Olympics with close friend Snoop Dogg, continues to add new ventures to her already stacked résumé and is the OG “influencer.”
“Right now, I’m very excited because I am really busy every single day. I have lots of opportunities every single day. I am building things that are exciting. I am pretty thrilled. My life right now is very good. I’m in a good place,” the New Jersey native shared about what she’s working on lately. “I’m very, very proud of the fact that I am writing, and am almost finished, with my 100th book. It will be published in October by Clarkson Potter, and it is Martha’s 100 Favorite Recipes. What was exciting were the memories that brought me to the choice of each recipe. And, I’ve spent a lot of time writing the forewords to each and every recipe in the book.”
Below are five stunning and empowering photos of the legendary Stewart from her 2023 SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot in the Dominican Republic.