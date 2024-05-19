5 Magical Photos From Sharina Gutierrez’s SI Swim Rookie Photoshoot
Model, mother and entrepreneur Sharina Gutierrez fulfilled a lifelong dream with her rookie feature in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue. A co-winner of last year’s Swim Search open casting call, Gutierrez traveled to Porto and the North, Portugal, for her magazine feature, where the styling on set was inspired by fishing on the riviera. The combination of sweaters, swimwear and rain boots has never looked so good.
“[I hope to] really use my story to help inspire other people and this new generation of models to really believe in themselves,” she stated of her platform. “And I feel like this new version of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] that’s so about empowering women and equality and upliftment, I’m like, that’s the version of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] that I’m so grateful that I get to be a part of.”
Gutierrez has modeled for the likes of Ralph Lauren, Reebok and Rimmel London, and is the cofounder of Mama Mantra, a brand that helps families embrace positivity and the power of mantras. “One of the things that has always helped me on this self-love journey was really getting to know myself and really getting to love who I am,” she told us earlier this year of her practice. “And mantras and affirmations really helped me set a strong foundation inside of myself to understand that I am worthy enough and that I am capable.”
Below are just a few of our favorite snaps from Gutierrez’s rookie SI Swimsuit feature, captured by photographer Ben Watts for the 60th anniversary issue.