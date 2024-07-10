6 Dazzling Photos of SI Swimsuit Cover Model Chrissy Teigen in Her Los Angeles Home
SI Swimsuit Legend Chrissy Teigen starred in nine consecutive issues including with her debut in the Maldives with Walter Iooss in 2010. She posed for the iconic 50th Anniversary issue group cover, alongside fellow franchise stalwarts Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge in the Cook Islands in 2015, and returned to the magazine this year, in honor of the 60th anniversary, landing on the front of the magazine once again.
While the culinary personality, entrepreneur and author has traveled to some of the most exotic locations with the brand (the Philippines, Seychelles, Chile, Zanzibar, Sumba Island), for the 2024 issue she invited the team to where she feels most comfortable: her stunning Los Angeles home, full of love, life and and her children. The actress and husband, EGOT-winning musician John Legend, are parents to four kids: Luna, Miles, Esti and Wren.
“I can look back at different locations that we’ve shot at and know what I was going through then. And so to have this all end up here [with a cover feature for the 60th anniversary], it was really important for me … I wanted them to see my babies and my family and John. And I get to feel at home,” the 38-year-old said. “My world now has really changed and evolved so it’s cool to bring everyone into my home and see the chaos of it. [It’s just a typical day at my house] and I really wanted [editor in chief] MJ [Day] to be able to see how this life feels so different from what we’ve seen before.”
Below are six unforgettable photos from Teigen’s 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Yu Tsai. View her full gallery here.