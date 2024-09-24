6 Sizzling Pics From Alix Earle’s Miami After-Party SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot
Social media sensation Alix Earle made history with SI Swimsuit earlier this year, when she graced the cover of the brand’s first digital issue. The June cover star showed off her impeccable modeling skills and it-girl persona in not one but two marvelous photo shoots. She posed on the beaches of Miami, where she lives now and previously attended college, and also starred in a flirty, glamorous after-party inspired indoor photo shoot, both with talented visual artist Yu Tsai.
“It has been a longtime dream of mine to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and I’m deeply honored to be named their first-ever digital cover star,” the New Jersey native, who is dating NFL player Braxton Berrios, said in a press release. “Becoming part of the SI family and now joining alongside such strong, powerful and inspiring women is incredibly meaningful to me."
The 23-year-old, who began consistently posting on TikTok during college, gained almost 2 million followers in just a month. Today, she’s amassed a fan base of 10.8 million across platforms through her chaotic “get ready with me” glam and outfit videos, sharing cute family and relationship content, vlogging her travels and candidly speaking about her acne journey. The Hot Mess with Alix Earle podcast host was also recently named the face of FRAME Denim’s latest campaign and she is slowly breaking into the modeling sphere—though we think she’s already a natural.
Below are six stunning images from her SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot.