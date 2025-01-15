8 Exclusive Behind the Scenes Pics From Brianna LaPaglia’s Digital SI Swimsuit Cover
In case you missed today’s major announcement, podcaster and content creator Brianna LaPaglia is SI Swimsuit’s January 2025 digital cover model. The 25-year-old was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate in California in late December 2024, where she dazzled in a number of swimwear looks, from bold and beautiful bikinis to strappy cut-out one-pieces.
While on set with the SI Swimsuit team, LaPaglia opened up about everything from the emotionally abusive relationship she recently endured to her hopes for the future—including potentially writing a book and how she is finding her way back to herself these days. One of the ways in which the Barstool Sports podcaster has embarked upon her healing journey has been by opening up about her experience in the hopes of helping others.
“I think people do tend to forget I’m just 25,” she LaPaglia tells SI Swimsuit. “It’s really overwhelming to feel the pressure of being a role model on top of everything in my life being very public, because at the end of the day, I’m still just a girl trying to figure her life out.”
While the content within her podcasts, Plan Bri Uncut and BFFs, is typically a raw and unfiltered account of pop culture, body image, fashion and more, more recently, LaPaglia has used her platform to be very open about how she navigated her way out of a toxic relationship.
“During the hardest time of my life, it’s probably been one of the most rewarding things that has ever happened to me, to be able to help people in a way that I feel is a lot more meaningful than what my old content was,” she adds.
LaPaglia is turning the page in 2025, and she’s starting out on a positive note by landing on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s latest digital issue. The styling on set for her feature at The Austin Estate was inspired by the natural beauty of the west coast’s desert, and our fashion editors really focused on highlighting tones and textures that corresponded with the gorgeous backdrop. The resulting images, captured by Goguen, are a truly stunning display.
And while you can view LaPaglia’s full SI Swimsuit gallery here, below, we’re offering up a few exclusive behind the scenes photos captured by the magazine team while on set in La Quinta, Calif.