9 Fabulous Photos of Leyna Bloom in Belize

Leyna Bloom Shares Her Perfect Pizza Recipe
The model-actress was the first transgender woman to be featured on the SI Swimsuit Issue cover.

Leyna Bloom made history when she landed the SI Swimsuit cover as a rookie in 2021. With that appearance, she became the franchise’s first transgender cover model and the first trans person of color to appear in an issue of the magazine.

A trailblazer in the modeling industry and in the LGBTQ community for years, Bloom made her acting debut in Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority. With the role, she became the first trans woman of color in history to star in a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

“Last year [photographer Yu Tsai and I] made history together with the cover, and I was so nervous,” Bloom said about returning to model for SI Swimsuit in 2022. “So it was just amazing just to come back and reconnect with him, and there was no stress. It was just me in a bikini shooting on a beach in my element. I felt this freedom.”

Here are nine of our favorite photos from Bloom’s 2022 photo shoot in Belize.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Farm Rio.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Tropic of C.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Hype Beachwear.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Juan de Dios.

Leyna Bloom was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize. Swimsuit by Miesis Swimwear.

