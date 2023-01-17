9 Fabulous Photos of Leyna Bloom in Belize

Leyna Bloom made history when she landed the SI Swimsuit cover as a rookie in 2021. With that appearance, she became the franchise’s first transgender cover model and the first trans person of color to appear in an issue of the magazine.

A trailblazer in the modeling industry and in the LGBTQ community for years, Bloom made her acting debut in Danielle Lessovitz’s Port Authority. With the role, she became the first trans woman of color in history to star in a film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

“Last year [photographer Yu Tsai and I] made history together with the cover, and I was so nervous,” Bloom said about returning to model for SI Swimsuit in 2022. “So it was just amazing just to come back and reconnect with him, and there was no stress. It was just me in a bikini shooting on a beach in my element. I felt this freedom.”

Here are nine of our favorite photos from Bloom’s 2022 photo shoot in Belize.