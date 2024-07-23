9-Time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike Showed Power on SI Swimsuit Set in St. Thomas
Nneka Ogwumike is a force on the basketball court. If that wasn’t clear before, earning her ninth All-Star Game appearance this past weekend certainly made it so.
The athlete has, over the course of her 12-year career, has established herself as a difference-maker. On the court, she’s a one-time WNBA champion and a powerful power forward. Off of the court, she is the president of the WNBA Player’s Association, through which she has worked to make professional athletics a better landscape for all female athletes.
To us at SI Swimsuit, too, she is part of the brand family. She came to magazine’s set for the first time in 2022. That year, she traveled to St. Thomas with fellow pro basketball players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, DiDi Richards and Te’a Cooper. There, she proved that her power and strength extends beyond the game of basketball.
Ogwumike posed on the beaches of St. Thomas in a series of stark black swimsuits, which really stood out against the bright blue waters of the backdrop. Her fierce photo shoot, which was captured by photographer Laretta Houston, served as further proof of her strength and poise.
Since that trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 34-year-old has only grown in her personal game and in her commitment to bettering professional basketball. This past off-season, she took her talents to the Seattle Storm after 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks. She also released a documentary, Shattered Glass, which chronicles her journey through the league.
Ogwumike is impressive—and her SI Swimsuit photo shoot was only further proof. Here are a few photos from the trip to prove our point.