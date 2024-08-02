A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Team USA Love and Summer Fashion
With Simone Biles’s two historic gold medals at the Paris Olympics, this week has been a super exciting one in SI Swimsuit model world. Fellow brand stars and athletes like Serena Williams, Olivia Dunne, Lindsey Vonn and more attended and cheered on their favorites, and it has all been such a blast to watch from afar.
On the other side of the world, franchise legends like Kate Love, Winnie Harlow and Hailey Clauson have been beating the heat in the most chic and lightweight outfits.
Below is a recap of some of our favorite content from the past several days. Sit back, double tap and get ready to take notes on all the style slays you’re about to witness.
Hailey Clauson
The 2016 cover girl paired a super cute little navy blue dress with matching peep toe heels as she attended a summer soirée for her boutique modeling agency, Margaux the Agency.
Caroline Wozniacki
Despite her loss to American Danielle Collins in the second round of the women’s singles events, the tennis pro and three-time brand star expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the Paris games.
Lindsey Vonn
The retired pro skier visited the Louvre Museum for the first time, and snapped a pic in front of the iconic Mona Lisa painting.
Kate Love
The 11-time SI Swimsuit model declared a chic, clean white linen button-up and no pants the outfit of the summer.
Serena Williams
The tennis champ embraced the rain during the Opening Ceremony in Paris.
Olivia Dunne
The NCAA star athlete has been having a blast showing off her cute, trendy, Gen Z-coded Parisian style while cheering on her home country.
Winnie Harlow
The Cay Skin founder channeled her inner nature girl in a cute neon yellow bikini as she adventured around Jamaica.
Simone Biles
The nine-time Olympic medalist defended her GOAT status and left the world in awe.