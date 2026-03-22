Achieng Agutu’s Rookie SI Swimsuit Campaign in Mexico Deserves a Revisit

Achieng Agutu has been a member of the SI Swimsuit family since co-winning the brand’s Swim Search in 2023. In doing so, she cemented her status as a rookie in the following year’s issue.

Agutu made her brand debut in 2024 after being photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. She traveled to Bermuda for last year’s magazine, where she posed for Ben Watts, and with the publication of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in May, the Kenyan-born model will mark her third time in the magazine in as many years.

The self-proclaimed “Confidence Queen” uses her social media platforms to hype up other women, encouraging her followers to show up as their full, authentic selves. Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Agutu has partnered with brands like Victoria’s Secret and Make Up For Ever, and she was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 - Social Media List this year.

And long before she traveled to Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, Agutu was a rookie on set in Mexico, where she brought forth her trademark charm and incredible energy.

“I call myself the Internet Bestie, so it’s fun to have somebody else hype me up,” she said at the time of working with Yu Tsai. “He’s there like, ‘Oh you can do this, more this, more that.’ And it’s just so vibrant and fun and exciting. Having him and having [Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day], as well, at the shoot is amazing. Because MJ is Queen Mother to me and to many, many SI [Swimsuit] girlies.”

One thing that’s remained consistent throughout her first three years with SI Swimsuit, whether she’s posing for the issue or strutting her stuff on the Swim Week runway, is Agutu’s confident nature.

“Confidence is such an important part of someone’s being,” she stated. “I know it’s hard to get there, but I think that’s what’s so beautiful to me. Someone being confident is somebody living in their truth and being themselves and I think that’s just so fun because then we just don’t have one person. We have all these people who are living the way they want to live, whether it’s being quiet or loud or happy or whatever. It’s just everybody living differently and that’s the beauty in it.”

Below, take a look back at just a few of our favorite snapshots from Agutu’s SI Swimsuit debut in Mexico.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Monday Swimwear. Earrings by Monies provided by New York Vintage. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andrea Iyamah. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar. Earrings by JOHANNA ORTIZ VACATION. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by JMP The Label. Sarong by Icon Swim. Necklace by Brinker + Eliza. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Necklaces by Karine Sultan. Bracelets by Alexis Bittar | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated