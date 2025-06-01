Achieng Agutu 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Achieng Agutu walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
A popular social media influencer, this Kenya native uses her platform to motivate fans from all over the world. Over the years, Agutu has partnered with major brands including Ole Henriksen, Victoria’s Secret, Shea Moisture, Make Up For Ever and Away, and she was once deemed the “Confidence Queen” by Vogue. She has also quickly become a favorite at SI Swimsuit, having made her debut in Mexico in 2024 before coming back to the fold for an impressive photo shoot in Bermuda for the 2025 issue.
The Swim Week festivities officially kicked off at W South Beach on May 30. During the jam-packed weekend, attendees enjoyed an Apres Pool Party on Saturday after taking in all the fun at the SI Swimsuit Beach Club and more on Friday. With photo opportunities all over, attendees got a chance to take unforgettable snapshots to remember every second of the event.