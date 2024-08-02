Alex Morgan Makes Cute Nod to ‘Golden Girls’ Gymnasts Ahead of San Diego Wave FC Game
For the first time since the 2008 Olympic games, American soccer star Alex Morgan isn’t on the U.S. women’s soccer team roster for the international competition. But though she’s not in Paris, the athlete is still taking cues from the inspiring American women who are competing.
Particularly, Morgan—who is a cofounder of the media company TOGETHXR and an outspoken advocate for female athletes—gave a nod to the U.S. women’s gymnastics squad following their team gold medal performance on July 30. In an Instagram post ahead of San Diego Wave FC’s matchup with Angel City FC on Aug.1, the 35-year-old declared that she and her teammates were “channeling [their] inner golden girls.”
The statement was a clear reference to the self-proclaimed nickname for this year’s team of five women’s gymnasts, the Golden Girls. Alongside the sweet caption, Morgan shared a handful of snaps of herself and her teammates both on and off the soccer pitch.
With a record of 3-7, the Wave are currently sitting at No. 10 in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) rankings—one spot ahead of their Aug. 1 Angel City opponent. Last season (their second since joining the league in 2021), the Wave established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the regular season, securing the NWSL Shield, an annual award given to the team with the best regular season record. Though the honor secured them a bye in the play-offs, they fell in the semifinals for the second year in a row.
This year, the team is hoping to continue the impressive play characteristic of their first two seasons in the league. Though the squad fell to Angel City in penalty kicks last night, with Morgan and the rest of the Wave “Golden Girls” on the pitch, there’s no doubt they will do just that.