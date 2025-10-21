Ali Truwit Rocks Glittering Y2K-Inspired Two-Piece for ‘Stronger Than You Think’ Doc Premiere
At the second festival to showcase Ali Truwit’s first-ever documentary, Stronger Than You Think—the film initially premiered in Nashville in mid-September and debuts in Austin later this month— the SI Swimsuit model headed to Newport Beach in two all-gold ensembles.
Truwit’s first look showcased two glistening garments: a shimmering spaghetti-strap tank and a matching asymmetrical mini skirt that draped over her figure at Regal Edwards Big Newport. She paired the set, which gave us major nostalgia for the early 2000s, with open-toed nude heels and a stack of thin, gold bracelets. In slide three, the model opted for another metallic dress, from Michael Kors, which she styled with similar footwear.
The two-time Paralympic silver medalist displayed both looks in an Instagram post following the events in the Golden State. In her 18-slide carousel, we also spotted a duo of SI Swimsuit brand staples who joined her at the festival and in the fold: Katie Austin and Roshumba Williams.
“In AWE of you!!!!” Austin penned on Truwit’s feed. The four-time SI Swimsuit model continued, “You amaze me beyond!!!! So proud of you ❤️.”
Williams posted four snapshots on her own page, and the trio of models were all smiles in the cover slide. “Ali Truwit, Olympic medal winner, shark attack survivor, SI Swimsuit model, incredible person,” the brand legend wrote as part of its caption.
Sharing the same name as Truwit’s non-profit, Stronger Than You Think chronicles the 2023 Turks & Caicos shark attack that ultimately resulted in a left leg amputation for the now-25-year-old. However, roughly one year after the accident, the Connecticut native qualified for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris and returned to the United States with a duo of medals following her first games.
“As Ali said to us on many occasions, if this film is going to make an impact, we must be willing to show everything along the way; not just the shiny social media worthy moments, but the solitary moments of sorrow, pain and uncertainty,” the director, Janice C. Molinari, said in a statement.
For Truwit, her journey has given her a new sense of purpose, she told Team USA in September. “Yes, this terrible thing happened, but you can still achieve more than you might think. You still have a full, joy-filled, incredible life ahead.” The athlete continued, “If my story is getting attention, can I use that to help others? To increase awareness? To raise money? That’s my mission now.”
The documentary will premiere next in the Texas capital for the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 24, Truwit shared on Oct. 1.