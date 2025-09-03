Alix Earle and Jordan Chiles Bring the Glam in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sneak Peek
The list of SI Swimsuit models who have shuffled across the Dancing With the Stars stage has just extended by two!
This season, first-ever SI Swimsuit digital cover model Alix Earle and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model Jordan Chiles are more than ready to hit the dance floor in their mesmerizing ensembles. But first, their glamorous cast photos deserve some major recognition.
Jordan Chiles
Cerulean blue has never looked better! The Olympic gymnast looks absolutely magnificent in this color, with her gorgeous skin all the more emphasized by the hue. The tassle-filled, sparkly leotard gives showgirl realness while she demands the camera lens, not just with her outfit but also with her confident pose.
And in true Chiles fashion, her hair will always slay. She takes her typically longer hair and exchanges it for a classy bob for her Dancing With the Stars photo op, pairing the style with a lovely makeup look. This is easily a new favorite photo from the incredible two-time Olympian.
Posing next to her partner Ezra Sosa, Chiles looks utterly unstoppable in blue.
Alix Earle
And in addition to Chiles, Earle also brought her A-game in her Dancing With the Stars cast photos!
Purple has always been a magnificent and luxurious color, and with a stunner like Earle wearing the pigment, the shade is exceptionally gorgeous. From the bejeweled bodice and sleeves to the blinged-out bralette, everything comes together to produce a show-stopping ensemble. This look also scores even more bonus points for the fabulous skirt. Her blonde tresses and her refined glam make her look like a Barbie doll straight out of the box.
But the extraordinariness doesn’t stop with her, as her Dancing with the Stars partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy also looks wonderful for their shot together.
The two SI Swimsuit models, along with many other familiar faces, will face off week-to-week in a rigorous dancing tournament where they will explore all kinds of dance moves and styles. Each week, one pair will be eliminated until only one remains and is officially crowned the winner.
The prize? The highly sought-after Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.
Could Chiles be the one to take home the gold? Or could it be Earle? Only time will tell, but until then, the SI Swimsuit family is rooting for both to have fun and dance their hearts out!
Be sure to tune into the Dancing With the Stars Season 34 premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.