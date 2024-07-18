Alix Earle on Her Most Viral Moment to Date
Known for her chaotic and real “get ready with me” videos on TikTok, Alix Earle is a social media superstar. The 23-year-old is also SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover model, having been photographed by Yu Tsai in two different stunning locations in Miami earlier this summer.
We had the opportunity to catch up Earle during Miami Swim Week, where she opened the runway and strutted the catwalk with her three sisters. During our time together, Earle chatted about everything from self-care tactics to her beach day essentials. She also revealed her most viral TikToks to date.
“My most viral piece of content probably was around graduating college,” Earle tells us. “That was a very big moment because University of Miami was a big part of my content and that’s where a lot of people kind of found me on social media. So I think closing that chapter was a very viral moment, and it was a scary moment for me, but it’s been a good year.”
On graduation day last year, several of Earle’s TikToks documenting the process—from getting ready to forgetting her robe cord and snippets of the ceremony—racked up more than 30 million views alone.
The New Jersey native graduated in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing and left a major mark on the university. Today, the Alix Earle Scholarship program provides financial assistance to juniors and seniors pursuing a business degree through the Miami Herbert Business School at the University of Miami.