Alix Earle Takes Mykonos in Floral Swimsuit, Mesh Skirt and Aperol Spritz in Hand
Alix Earle, SI Swimsuit’s June digital issue cover girl, is having the time of her life in Greece with her sister, best friends and DJ-producer John Summit. The 23-year-old embarked on her two-week long European getaway (her second one this season) and began the adventure in Mykonos.
In a new Instagram post, she showed off her slim, sculpted figure and love for Bydee swimwear. Earle paired the cheeky string floral set with a white, flowy, mesh midi skirt from Mark Gong, a gold belly chain, wire-rimmed oval sunglasses and a Miu Miu tote bag. She also shared one of her signature “get ready with me” TikTok videos as she assembled the cute, summery look for a day at the beach club.
Barcelona Antigua Top, $89 and Malaga Antigua Bottom, $69 (us.bydeeaus.com)
In the cover of her Instagram post, the Miami resident stood in front of a quintessential white Mykonos villa wall with stone vase details and indents as she served a bold smolder for the camera. In the following snap, she was photographed from behind watching the sunset on a gorgeous waterfront restaurant with a refreshing Aperol spritz in hand. In a later pic, Earle posed on a yacht, and in another slide, she included a silly photo of herself in the water with a yellow pool noodle.
“when in myk 🇬🇷🍹🧿,” Earle captioned the carousel that she shared with her 3.8 million followers.
“I fear these pics are IT 😍 you ate sis 👏👏,” Francesca Agostinelli chimed.
“perfect gworl,” little sister Ashtin Earle added.
“Obsessed with you!!” Australia-based swimwear brand Bydee exclaimed.
“You really are THAT GIRL 🔥🔥🔥,” Lindsey Gordon declared.
“so perfect,” fellow content creator Monet McMichael wrote.