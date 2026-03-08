6 SI Swimsuit Looks That Share the Same Vibes As Alysa Liu’s Olympic ‘Fits

If you’re anything like us—and, you know, most of the internet—you’ve likely been absolutely obsessed with Alysa Liu’s breathtaking performances at the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

In February, the figure skater made headlines after taking home two gold medals, one team medal for short program performance, and one for her free skate routine. She also won the hearts of viewers everywhere thanks to her effortlessly cool style, and we’ve found ourselves revisiting the 20-year-old athlete’s medal-winning performances on repeat, marveling at her incredible ability and flawless execution.

Still, we’d be lying if we said something else didn’t also catch our eye. We’re, of course, referring to Liu’s gorgeous Olympic skating ensembles by designer Lisa McKinnon of Lisa McKinnon Designs, Inc. Sparkling, stylish and singular to the superstar, these spectacular ‘fits naturally got us thinking back to a few SI Swimsuit ensembles from over the years that share the same vibes.

Gold

Liu wore her now-iconic gold dress while gliding across the ice to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park.” This ensemble’s color also proved to be a bit of accidental foreshadowing for the skater, as the routine would earn her the aforementioned free skate gold medal.

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by THE BLONDS. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Seeing Liu sparkle on her skates, it was impossible for us not to immediately think of Ferguson’s luxe long-sleeve one-piece by THE BLONDS from her 2017 shoot. The glittering gold swimsuit was a work of art in its own right, with photographer Yu Tsai capturing the model’s pose at precisely the right moment.

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Earrings and rings by Lili Claspe. Necklace by Aureum. | James Macari / Sports Illustrated

On the shores of the Sunshine State in 2021, recording artist Tinashe also embraced a metallic moment, this time in a classic two-piece set by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Photographed by James Macari, this medal-worthy look didn’t stop with just a stellar swimsuit. The model accessorized with even more gold, including earrings and rings by Lili Claspe and a thick chain necklace by Aureum.

Navy

For the Exhibition Gala, Liu traded in gold for a sweet sapphire mini dress with a delightfully full skirt. Skating to “Stateside” by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, the fun and flirty ensemble expertly matched the overall vibes of her playful routine.

Ilona Maher was photographed by Ben Watts in Bellport, New York. Swimsuit by Eres. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Speaking of “fun and flirty,” this dynamic snapshot of fellow Olympian Maher embodied precisely that. Captured by photographer Ben Watts for her digital cover shoot in 2024, the rugby superstar rocked this navy blue number by Eres as she soaked in some sun by the shore.

Kate Upton was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Belt by Outlier. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

2024 was apparently a good year for blue, as another unforgettable navy look came from SI Swimsuit legend Upton, who styled the shade as part of her cover shoot celebrating the magazine’s 60th Anniversary. The classic Tropic of C string bikini was a near-identical shade match to Liu’s mini dress, and the contrasting belt by Outlier provided an unexpected, extra pop of color.

White (and gray)

Liu rocked this dreamy white and gray number during her short program performance, where she skated to “Promise” by Laufey. The semi-sheer, criss-cross fabric created an angelic vibe, while the cascading cream-colored skirt looked as though it had been gently dipped in a beautifully contrasting stormy shade.

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Palvin embraced a similar semi-sheer moment while on our set with photographer Macari in 2019, where she modeled this two-piece from Gigi C Bikinis. The long sleeves set this style apart, with the model channeling the same serene comfort for this shot as Liu did during her routine.

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Korobeynikov. Shirt by Korobeynikov. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Finally, we couldn’t forget Earle, who quite literally matched Liu’s short program color scheme when she shot with Tsai in 2024 for SI Swimsuit’s first digital cover feature. The silver metallic bikini layered beneath the semi-sheer white tank top, both by Korobeynikov, unintentionally put a beach-ready twist on the Olympian’s ombré look.

