Are Grant and Juliana Still Together After ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29?
It’s finale night for Bachelor Nation as we get to watch lead Grant Ellis make what seems to be an impossible choice—to propose to either Litia Garr or Juliana Pasquarosa. All season long, we’ve been seeing teasers from the finale showing Grant incredibly indecisive up until the very last moment. As the live special opened tonight, host Jesse Palmer even told the audience that this has been one of the toughest decisions in The Bachelor history.
Of course, both Litia and Juliana are incredible ladies and by the finale, Grant feels a strong connection with both of them. At the start of the episode, his parents and sister get to meet Litia and they give their full approval—though his mom makes sure to note he shouldn’t just choose based on what she thinks. Meanwhile, after meeting Juliana, his mom is worried that she might not be in love with Grant.
It’s no doubt been an extremely emotional finale, followed by the After the Final Rose special where Grant reunites with both women. Months prior to the final episode, though, TV scooper Reality Steve shared who Grant would choose in the end—and no surprise, he ended up being correct.
Yes, Grant and Juliana are still engaged
As we previously read in Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoiler post, Grant gets engaged to Juliana in the end. And, yes, they are still currently engaged!
During the After the Final Rose special, he and Juliana make their first TV appearance as an engaged couple, and they couldn’t be happier. Relieved they can finally go public with their romance after months of secrecy, they look head over heels up on stage. The pair also reveals that they’ll be moving in together in Boston before learning the exciting news that ABC is sending them on a vacation to Italy.
At the start of the finale, it feels like Grant and Litia have a stronger connection. Most notably, Grant and Litia tell each other that they love each other, while he and Juliana do not—at least, not yet. Ahead of meeting Grant’s family, Juliana expresses concern about this during one of her confessionals, hoping that the day will move them forward as a couple.
Meeting Grant’s family goes well, though his mom questions Juliana about not being sure she is in love yet. She even goes as far as to tell Grant that if she doesn’t tell him she loves him, he should walk away. So what happens next? Well, Grant decides to put his feelings on the table and he tells Juliana he loves her, and she says it back. At this moment, Grant is at a loss for what to do next.
Seemingly moments before the final rose ceremony, Grant decides he’s ready to spend the rest of his life with Juliana, and he proposes. And of course, she happily accepts.
Congratulations to Grant and Juliana!