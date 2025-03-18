Who Goes Home and Who Makes it to the Final Two on ‘The Bachelor’? Live Fantasy Suites Recap
Grant Ellis’s journey to find true love is almost at its end on The Bachelor Season 29 as the day trader from New Jersey embarks on fantasy suites tonight. As tradition in this franchise, the final three contestants have the opportunity to spend the night with the lead, sharing one-on-one time without cameras for the first time. As we’ve seen in past seasons, those who decide to stay in the fantasy suite are able to form deeper connections as they get to know each other without being filmed.
At this point in the season, Grant’s remaining contestants are Litia Garr, Juliana Pasquarosa and Zoe McGrady. He’s going to have some tough conversations and make a very difficult choice by the end of the night as he moves on from one and moves forward with his final two. As we’ve seen teased in previews, Grant falls for two women and it’s not easy for him to make his choice between them. We’ll see how it all goes down in the season finale next week.
But until then, there’s bound to be more emotions and drama tonight as Grant, Litia, Juliana and Zoe travel to the Dominican Republic to take the next step in their relationships. We’ll be updating this article live as we watch the new episode and recap all the biggest moments.
Juliana’s one-on-one
Up first this week is Juliana, but before her date with Grant, she gets a special surprise by someone who was once in her shoes. Daisy Kent, who competed on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor last year, traveled to the Dominican Republic to lend advice to Juliana.
When it’s time for her date, Juliana meets Grant in the jungle and they go off-roading before enjoying some champagne together. Though Juliana is happy that Grant opens up about his past trips to the Dominican Republic with family, she's also struggling internally. She knows there’s a possibility she could get her heart broken very soon and it’s definitely scaring her. Because of this, Grant feels like she’s holding back.
Juliana decides to open up and be vulnerable with Grant about how she’s feeling, recalling a past relationship where she was cheated on multiple times. Grant is able to make her feel better and reassures her that he is falling in love with her. Without a doubt, the pair is in agreement that they’ll be going to the fantasy suite together. Though we don’t get to see what happens overnight, they’re both super happy the next morning and seem to have enjoyed the night together.
Despite the fun night, Juliana is upset once Grant leaves, not being able to get out of her own head about the situation.
Zoe’s one-on-one
Zoe gets the next one-on-one date, but she also seeks help from a former Bachelor contestant before meeting Grant. Rachel Nance pays her a visit in the Dominican Republic and they discuss Zoe’s experience on the show so far. Like Zoe, Rachel had the least amount of time with Joey on her season, so she’s able to relate.
For the date, Grant and Zoe do yoga together—without any talking. The silent exercise is definitely awkward at first, especially for Zoe who admits she’s nervous, but the pair are able to make the most out of it eventually. They’re able to find their connection and are comfortable with one another, with Zoe calling it the most “romantic” thing they’ve done.
After they’re done, Zoe admits that she doesn’t like doing yoga, and Grant commiserates with her. Despite the awkward date, however, they’re able to open up about how they’re feeling about one another, agreeing that hometowns week was a turning point for them. As they continue to see eye to eye, they decide to go to the fantasy suite together and spend the night away from cameras.
The next morning, the two take a stroll on the beach and both express their happiness over the night they shared together. Though we didn’t get to see what they talked about, Grant shares in his confessional that they were able to bond over their childhood and their similarities.
Litia’s one-on-one
Of course, Litia gets to connect with a former Bachelor contestant ahead of her date with Grant, too. She meets with Kaity Biggar, who won her season of The Bachelor two years ago and is still engaged to lead Zach Shallcross. After Kaity shares her experience from fantasy suites, which was very uncomfortable, Litia feels more prepared for her one-on-one. Like Kaity felt with Zach, she doesn’t want to know what Grant is doing with the other women. She just wants to focus on their relationship.
For the first part of their date, Litia meets Grant for some zip-lining. But despite this being a fun activity for many, Litia is not about it. She’s very afraid and very much doesn’t want to go through with it, but she does it without hesitation for Grant. After going for it a few times, Litia throws in the towel—admitting in her confessional that she doesn’t know if it’s the activity or her anxiety about fantasy suites that’s making her so uncomfortable.
But that doesn’t ruin their day together at all. Enjoying some champagne together poolside, Litia and Grant get vulnerable in the next part of the date, talking about where they would live if they ended up together and their current feelings.
At dinner, they talk about their timeline for marriage and kids, and Grant realizes Litia wants to have a family a lot sooner than he does. And when Grant proposes the fantasy suite, Litia explains how she feels and turns it down. Grant is totally understanding and respects her decision, however, and even goes as far as to tell her that he loves her.
The next morning, the two enjoy breakfast in bed and express how much they feel on the same page. That said, Grant opens up during a confessional that it might’ve been wrong of him to tell Litia that he loves her—not because he doesn’t mean it, but because he might end up breaking her heart. He starts to really feel the pressure ahead of the rose ceremony, understandably.
Who Grant sends home during the rose ceremony
This is by far the most difficult rose ceremony Grant—and his contestants—have to go through ahead of the finale. In the final minutes of tonight’s episode, he gives Juliana and Litia roses, meaning Zoe is sent home. Of course, it’s incredibly disappointing for Zoe, and though she’s very understanding, she can’t stop the tears from flowing.
When teasing the season finale ahead of this week, Grant shared what we can expect when chatting with Bachelor Nation. “What I will say is that it’s emotional,” he said. “And because I’m the type of guy who leads with my heart, I had a hard time. I didn’t want to let somebody down, but I did the right thing.”
Make sure to tune in for The Bachelor Season 29 finale next week, Monday, March 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET. The live After the Final Rose special will air right after. Don’t have cable? Don’t worry. All episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu so you don’t miss out on the action.