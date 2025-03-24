‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Finale Is Tonight But We Already Know Who (Allegedly) Wins
We’ve made it to the finish line on The Bachelor Season 29 and in just hours, we’ll get to see who Grant Ellis chooses between his final two, Juliana Pasquarosa or Litia Garr. As teased in the previews for the finale throughout the season, the day trader from New Jersey will still be incredibly indecisive leading up to the final rose ceremony, feeling like he’s fallen for both women. But of course, he has to make up his mind tonight. Though it’ll no doubt be difficult, he’s got an engagement ring and it can only go to one person.
After the finale tonight, we’ll also get the After the Final Rose live special, where Grant will go over the biggest moments of his season—as well as reunite with both ladies. Who does he pick and does he get engaged? Well, we’ll have to wait to know for certain, though the spoiler has been out for months now. Each season, Bachelor fans look to TV leaker Reality Steve for all of the biggest scoops, and though he’s been wrong in the past, his inaccuracies have been far and few between.
All of this is to say that while ABC has not confirmed the winner spoiler, Reality Steve has a great track record when it comes to Bachelor leaks. So let’s get into what he says about Grant’s season. WARNING: Major spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29 are below.
Grant and Juliana get engaged on The Bachelor, Reality Steve says
As reported in Reality Steve’s episode-by-episode spoiler roundup, which has turned out to be 100% accurate so far, Grant chooses Juliana in the end and pops the question. He says that the pair are still engaged today, as far as he knows. Adding a disclaimer about such a big spoiler, he also notes, “As I say every season, I can’t share how I got this information. And you can choose to believe it or not. I can’t compromise sources, so all I can do is relay what I was told. Based on where I got it from, their knowledge of the situation, and other factors, I have no reason to doubt the spoiler.”
Despite Reality Steve’s report, there have been theories that Grant might actually end up with Litia, among other rumors. We really won’t know until the finale airs tonight, but the trusted scooper is sticking with his word.
While chatting with Swooon ahead of the finale, Grant discussed how strange the final rose ceremony felt, because although he got to propose to the woman he loves, he also had to break up with someone else. “It’s weird because it’s one of the happiest days of your life, but before you do that, you have to break up with somebody that you really care about,” he said. “It’s definitely a weird twist of emotions, and I just had to prepare.”
“I really tried to do things the right way, so whatever consequences come with that, I have to face them head on,” Grant added. “Everybody’s going to have their own opinion on you and how you carried yourself, but coming from where I come from and being where I’ve been and just getting to experience this all, I couldn’t be more appreciative. I put my heart out there, and I was the most genuine person I could be. I have no regrets.”
Don’t miss the Bachelor Season 29 finale tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by After the Final Rose at 10:00 p.m. ET. Stream tomorrow on Hulu.