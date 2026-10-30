In Honor of Ashley Graham’s Birthday, Revisit Her Time on the SI Swimsuit Set

Happy birthday to model, mom and mogul Ashley Graham! The former SI Swimsuit Issue cover star turns 39 today, Friday, Oct. 30. While it’s been a decade since she graced the cover of the magazine, we’re taking a look back at all three of Graham’s SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoots in honor of her special day.

The Nebraska native earned the cover of the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue as a rookie after traveling to Turks and Caicos. She was photographed by James Macari, and at the time, became the first plus-sized model to land the cover of the publication in its history. The cover served as not only a major moment in pop culture, but a personal milestone for the model, too.

“... I'm proving everybody who ever told me [no] wrong,” Graham stated in 2016. “I think that’s just a statement for all the women out there who have felt ugly, who have felt fat, who have felt like they haven’t been represented. I’m representing them right now. It’s a huge encouragement to myself knowing that I’ve overcome so many different things and that these women can overcome it as well. I think that this is yet another huge stepping stone for, for women, my size to just be accepted as a normal average woman.”

Following her glorious cover girl moment, Graham returned to the fold the following two years for what would be three consecutive years in the annual issue. In 2017, she posed for Yu Tsai in Fiji, and Graham’s most recent SI Swimsuit photo shoot was for the 2018 magazine. That year, she traveled to Nevis, where she worked with visual artist Josie Clough.

In addition to her SI Swimsuit Issue features, Graham has modeled for countless designers and brands, including Michael Kors, Revlon, Knix, H&M, Dolce & Gabbana and many more. And earlier this month, the proud mom of three once again strutted the catwalk during the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Throughout the years, the prolific supermodel has landed covers on publications like Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Glamour, Maxim and others. She is also a published author, and last fall, Graham launched a plus-sized clothing collection with JC Penney.

A year after first bringing her collection to the retailer, Graham just launched a winter collection for the upcoming season, and in an Instagram post, shared her “why” behind creating the brand specifically designed for curves. Read more about it—and shop our favorite items—here.

Clearly, there’s nothing that Graham can’t do! In honor of her birthday today, we’re throwing it back to just a few of our favorite snapshots from the model’s three SI Swimsuit photo shoots.

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Trunkettes. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. Swimsuit by Bruna Malcuelli. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Ola Vida. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Morgan Lane. | Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

More Ashley Graham content from SI Swimsuit