Ashley Graham Leaves Fans Speechless, Sports Bottle Cap Bikini for ‘V Magazine’ Photo Shoot
Ashley Graham has been booked and busy in 2025, and that’s to say the absolute least.
Currently starring on Broadway in the beloved musical Chicago as Roxie Hart from April 15 through May 25, the 37-year-old model, proud mom of three and SI Swimsuit alum has no shortage of exciting things on the horizon as 2025 pushes onward into the summer (seriously, where did the time go?!).
Aside from her Broadway debut, Graham has been everywhere recently thanks to her latest partnership with Victoria’s Secret for Mother’s Day and her red-hot photo shoot with Revlon in New York. And now she’s got one more accolade to add to her ever-growing list of accomplishments, as she glittered and glowed in V Magazine’s summer 2025 issue as part of their “Golden Rules” series—and the photos are like something out of a fantastical fever dream.
In the first snapshot shared in the photo set, Graham modeled a single-sleeved chainmail mini dress with a matching hood by Ocean Savage, the shimmering fabric complementing her skin tone gloriously. Accessorizing with nothing but a cool pair of rectangular sunglasses from the classic brand Ray-Ban, the image is undeniably epic, serving viewers pure luxury as the model was basically dripping in gold.
Still, the second photo shared in the set was what stopped countless fans in their tracks, with Graham sporting a bottle cap bikini set from Instinct Brand by Anna Molanari and matching strappy heels by Jimmy Choo for a 1960s-coded snapshot so cool, it could’ve been taken right out of any Bob Fosse film. Oh, and here’s a quick fun fact for you: according to a post on Instinct Brand’s official Instagram account, the custom set was made up of recycled can tabs...and it was created by hand.
While chatting about her role in Chicago with theater producer Jordan Roth for V Magazine, Roth asked Graham, “How do you stay so grounded and in joy, no matter the project?” And she answered with her usual candid authenticity.
“That’s a good question. If I’m not enjoying it, then it’s not the right project. I know I’ve been given this one life, and I want to live it with purpose and drive,” Graham said. “I want to be a continued inspiration to anyone who cares. If I’m not walking into a room with a smile—even if it’s not real—I’m still impacting the people around me. Glass half full, always. There’s a joyful moment in every day, even on your worst day. It’s a daily choice, but not a hard one for me.”
And plenty of the fashion icon’s 21.3 million Instagram followers had thoughts to share about the jaw-dropping photos and marvelous interview, with a few familiar famous faces popping into Graham’s comment section to show her some love:
“😍,” Paris Hilton simply said.
“Yum 🤤🔥,” fellow model and SI Swimsuit alum Winnie Harlow added.
“obsessed with this cover,” V Magazine exclaimed, admiring their own work (as they very much should, it’s iconic!).
Needless to say, with her Broadway run reaching its end on May 25, we’re beyond excited to see what Graham does next!