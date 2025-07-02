Athlete Dominique Ruotolo Says Modeling and Track and Field Have This in Common
Dominique Ruotolo only started modeling a few months ago, but in May, the 2025 Swim Search finalist strutted the SI Swimsuit Runway during Swim Week like a seasoned professional.
The 25-year-old athlete is a track and field star who is both a PAC-12 champion and an NCAA All-American. After transferring to USC from Oregon, Ruotolo ranked sixth on the school’s all-time outdoor triple jump list, and is a five-time competitor at the USA Championships.
We recently chatted with the lifelong athlete, and Ruotolo pointed out that there are actually a few parallels between her experience with athletics and modeling. She says it’s all about prepping your mind and body.
“ I feel like for track, you always have to prepare your body, your mindset before you go into competition, and that felt like the same thing when I was getting ready for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit],” Ruotolo explains. “I was doing crunches for track, but then also I was like, let’s do 10 more because I’m walking down the runway. I feel like it’s like the same thing: getting your body right mentally and physically.”
In order to stay in shape, Ruotolo relies on a rigorous routine of daily endurance and strength workouts, and when it comes to her nutrition, the Switzerland-born athlete prioritizes protein in her meals and loves a fresh juice.
Aside from her physical health, Ruotolo also takes necessary measures to protect her mental well-being by prioritizing self-care. She loves taking her time with her morning skincare routine and is learning to cook in her leisure time.
“I like finishing hard workouts,” Ruotolo adds of another on-brand way she enjoys taking care of her physical and mental health. “Especially on Mondays, I have really, really hard workouts and every single Monday for the last nine years, I’m always just like, How did I do that? How did I run eight 100s, like five 200s, then do weights and everything else? I feel like that’s very rewarding.”