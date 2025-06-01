Swim Search Finalist Dominique Ruotolo Goes Ultra Classic for SI Swimsuit Runway Debut
Dominique Ruotolo continues to demonstrate her versatility, and her Swim Week runway debut only further proves this.
The track and field sensation, the NCAA All-American and PAC-12 champion is a winner through and through. In Miami, Fla., on Saturday, May 31, Ruotolo won in a different way—debuting in SI Swimsuit’s annual runway show as a Swim Search finalist. She joins Ally Mason, Jillyan Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin in the group.
In an ensemble that truly looked as if it was made for Ruotolo, the 25-year-old donned a cheetah print Tropic of C suit as she strutted the catwalk. In a separate look, the model represented Adrianna Degreas with a fun white and black polka dot two-piece with a string halter-neck and a pretty triangle-shaped buckle on top.
Though this is her first time walking the runway for SI Swimsuit, Ruotolo is used to being in the spotlight. During her highly decorated collegiate career, with stints at the University of Oregon and the University of Southern California, the athlete made history at both programs, earning a spot on both All-Time lists. Additionally, she is a USA U20 bronze medalist and has competed at the Team USA Olympic and World Championship Trials and USA Championships a whopping five times.
Adventuring into the fashion realm, the Switzerland-born, France-raised model is represented by Wilhelmina Miami and Ikon. As a part of Swim Search, Ruotolo is introduced to a highly esteemed network of women who have graced the magazine during their professional careers. Swim Search alumni Mady Dewey previously shared her testimony on the casting call’s impact.
“I had considered applying to Swim Search for years before actually submitting,” Dewey wrote on Instagram last year. “I was nervous to put myself out there, I think that’s normal, but just kept saying to myself ‘what’s the worst that could happen? they say no and you move on.’”
Ruotolo joined a multifaceted group of individuals on the runway in Miami this year. The roster includes 16 SI Swimsuit models, five new faces and all six Swim Search finalists. The live-streamed show—which took place at the W South Beach—was the apex of the weekend’s activities, as talent and other celebrities attended.
However, it wasn’t the only must-see event in the Sunshine State. On Friday, the W South Beach hosted a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Beach Club, in partnership with Coppertone, and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party before the show on Saturday. See the full list of brands that also joined in on the fun here.
Missed the SI Swimsuit Runway Show? You can watch it now on YouTube here.