These Are the Swim Styles We’d Pair With B-Day Girl Barbara Palvin’s 2025 Red Carpet Looks
Today, we’re wishing the happiest birthday to Barbara Palvin!
The brand staple of the late 2010s appeared in the magazine every year from 2016 to 2019, and to celebrate, we’re showcasing her standout red-carpet looks and the swimwear we’d match with them.
October at Paris Fashion Week
At the BoF 500 Gala, Palvin arrived wearing a metallic ensemble with a corset bust and balconette-style top. Complete with lace, satin, feathers and beaded detailing woven into its fabric, the model’s look was super dynamic, while she kept her glam on the more natural side.
Our swimwear match
We’d pair Palvin's recent metallic red carpet look with this string duo from Lybethras, which shares a similar sheen to the model’s fashion-forward outfit. Fellow brand staple Christen Goff wore this two-piece in Dominica in 2023.
August at Venice International Film Festival
This peek of lace in Palvin’s look naturally draws your attention. She sported this flowing gown featuring a sheer shirt and super high slit on the “La Grazia” carpet at the Venice International Film Festival.
Our swimwear match
This plunging lace number sported by Ariel Meredith was worn over a decade before Palvin’s appearance in Italy. For the magazine’s 2013 issue, Meredith showed off a similar daring fabric during her photo shoot in Seville, Spain.
May at Cannes Film Festival
At the French festival in May, Palvin elevated a solid baby pink satin dress with feathered embellishments that fell from her gown’s neckline. She pulled her hair in a high, tight ponytail to showcase the commanding addition to the garment—no accessories needed.
Our swimwear match
After seeing the birthday girl’s outfit, our minds naturally gravitated towards Nicole Williams English’s SI Swimsuit debut, when the now three-time model wore this feathered swimwear look on the shores of Dominica.
May at Cannes Film Festival (again!)
Also during her time in Cannes, Palvin debuted this regal gown for the Die My Love premiere. Its material draped onto her shoulders—similar to the garment’s elaborate train that followed the model as she strutted across the carpet.
Our swimwear match
This satin suit from Agent Provocateur displayed a comparable hue to Palvin’s when it was seen on Lais Ribeiro in Sacramento, Calif. Not only did it parallel the brand staple’s red-carpet look, it also complemented the budding roses on set out west.
May at the amfAR Gala
At the amfAR Gala, Palvin donned this plunging white gown, adorned with several bows and plenty of draped detailing. While she sported this look in the spring, its draping is still one of our go-to fall trends—approved by fashion editor, Margot Zamet.
Our swimwear match
Similarly, Penny Lane rocked several bows during her 2024 SI Swimsuit debut in Portugal. She returned to set the following year, as well, and graced the fold from Zurich, Switzerland, in 2025.