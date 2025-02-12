Go Behind the Scenes in Jamaica With SI Swimsuit’s Newest Rookie, Rayna Vallandingham
Rayna Vallandingham is no stranger to the spotlight. A 13-time Tae Kwon Do World Champion, actress and content creator, she has spent years perfecting her craft, blending power, precision and grace. Now, the 22-year-old is stepping into an exciting new chapter as the latest SI Swimsuit rookie, bringing her signature confidence and undeniable presence to the stunning beaches of Jamaica.
For her SI Swimsuit debut, Vallandingham teamed up with renowned photographer Yu Tsai—a sweet and coincidental reunion, as the Southern California native had just worked with him as the star of Numéro Netherlands’s latest digital issue.
The behind-the-scenes moments of her SI Swimsuit feature showcase a side Vallandingham fans may not have seen before—playful and radiant yet undeniably fierce. Whether striking bold poses in intricate swimwear or soaking up the tropical sun, she brought the same dedication and discipline that made her a martial arts prodigy to set.
Raised in a proud Indian-American household, Vallandingham has long been an advocate for representation in media, and her SI Swimsuit rookie debut marks yet another milestone in her trailblazing journey. She has spent years redefining what it means to be an elite athlete, becoming the youngest black belt to win 12 world championships by 20. Now, she’s proving that beauty and athleticism go hand in hand, shattering the idea that strength and femininity are mutually exclusive.
Recently named an ambassador and campaign star for Alo Yoga, she continues to merge her passions for fitness, fashion and self-expression—and the partnership seems like the most seamless fit.
“What I love about this new era I’m in is that I just get to be myself and do what truly excites me. Working with Alo has felt so authentic to who I am, because I am passionate about athletics and wellness, but also love fashion and everything that Alo represents,” she shared.
That love for fashion translates into a bold and defined personal style. “I would mostly describe my style as streetwear, but I love combining feminine with masculine and putting outfits together with unexpected accessories,” she added. “Some days I love a sheer top with a military skirt or a cropped tank top with oversized baggy bottoms. The clothes that I wear have to feel different and unique, but also just effortlessly cool to me. Fashion is such a fun outlet for me, and it’s one of the pillars of what makes me who I am.”
Beyond her achievements in martial arts, Vallandingham has also built a thriving career in entertainment, recently landing a role in Netflix’s hit series Cobra Kai as Zara Malik, the co-captain of the Iron Dragons dojo. Her passion for storytelling and inspiring young women is evident in everything she does, and this SI Swimsuit shoot is no different.
As the waves crashed behind her and the Jamaican breeze set the scene, Vallandingham delivered a show-stopping performance that makes us eager for the spring, when the SI Swimsuit magazine releases. Below is a behind the scenes look at her photo shoot, offering just a glimpse of the magic to come.