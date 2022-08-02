Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is a Classic Dance Futurism Milestone

Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, did anything but disappoint fans who have been patiently waiting for the singer to release her first full-length studio album since Lemonade in 2016. While Queen Bey has been busy in the interim—revolutionizing her sportswear line Ivy Park, starring as Nala in the The Lion King remake, and releasing The Lion King: The Gift companion album, the Black Is King visual album and HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM, not to mention giving birth to twins in 2017—Renaissance feels like a milestone in the history of her groundbreaking career. Just as the title suggests, the work is a complete revival of classic dance music. It’s a Classic Dance Futurism masterpiece.

The album’s first released single, “Break My Soul,” uses a sample from the 1993 classic dance hit “Show Me Love” by Robin S to make up the majority of the music in the song’s production. With a broad spectrum of classics woven within the album, Renaissance strikes the perfect balance between familiar and fresh.

The 2007 SI Swimsuit cover model’s music is clearly for the people and the Queen herself listens with intention. After fans responded negatively to the lyrics, “Spazzin’ on that a–, spazz on that a–,” in the song, “Heated,” Beyoncé’s team confirmed to Variety that the lyric will be removed from the song as the word “spastic” may be perceived as insensitive to those suffering from spastic paralysis.

On her official website, Beyoncé alluded that Renaissance may be the first in a trilogy of content to come. She posted, “This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place. A place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

You can listen to Beyoncé’s new album Renaissance here.