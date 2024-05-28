Birthday Girl Christen Harper Took Our Breath Away in Portugal
This year, Christen Harper returned to SI Swimsuit for her fourth photo shoot with the brand, and we’re just as amazed by her today as we were during her Atlantic City debut in 2021.
The Southern California native, who is passionate about living a healthy, plant-based lifestyle, was discovered through the Swim Search. She went on to co-win the open casting call, and was named co-Rookie of the Year in ’22, following a marvelous photo shoot with Ben Watts in Barbados.
The model, who turns 31 today, May 28, traveled to Dominica with photographer Amanda Pratt for last year’s issue. While there, she had the exciting and “surreal” opportunity to wear a bikini she designed in collaboration with B Swim founder Elizabeth Turner.
“Once upon a time, I looked at the images of Sports Illustrated and I saw all of these women that were confident and sure of themselves and that’s what I wanted to be,” Harper told SI Swimsuit. “I wanted to be here today to hopefully do that for another girl. It’s important for girls to feel confident.”
This year, Harper, who is engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, traded in her beachside moments for the gorgeous landscapes and dreamy, rainy weather of Porto and the North, Portugal.
“Every year has its own magic that keeps it exciting and fresh,” she added of her work with the brand.
Below are some of our favorite photos from Harper’s SI Swimsuit photo shoot with Ben Watts in Portugal.